NFL

Bears rookie QB Fields nearly has his moment vs Steelers

By DAN SCIFO - Associated Press
 4 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Justin Fields nearly had his moment in the spotlight on “Monday...

USA Today

Chicago Bears sign ex-Steelers linebacker ahead of MNF tilt

Everyone’s favorite tattooed, curly-haired linebacker is sleeping with the enemy. Per Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire, the Chicago Bears signed former Steelers outside linebacker Cassius Marsh to their practice squad. The Bears are his 10th team since being drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. The timing...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger will play through shoulder injury vs. Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was limited in practices leading up to the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup against the Chicago Bears, but head coach Mike Tomlin left no doubt about his status for the team's Week 9 game. "Ben's playing," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Saturday, via NFL.com....
NFL
Ben Roethlisberger
Justin Fields
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL comes down hard on Cassius Marsh with outrageous penalty

Cassius Marsh of the Chicago Bears has been fined for his controversial taunting call against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. The league told Marsh on Friday that he’s being fined $5,972 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Marsh made a sack on Ben Roethlisberger that would have secured the Bears’ win, but...
NFL
#Steelers#Bears#Monday Night Football#American Football#Ap
USA Today

Steelers vs Bears Thursday injury report

TE Eric Ebron (Ankle) – DNP. Ebron continues to be limited with the ankle injury that kept him out of last week’s game. Fortunately, the emergence of Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry has helped this group stay productive with Freiermuth quickly turning into one of Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets. Kicker...
NFL
NFL
clevelandstar.com

Bears search for boost on offense vs. Steelers

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy is set to return to the sidelines Monday night following a one-game absence in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. A bigger boost to the Bears' offense for their game against the host Pittsburgh Steelers, however, may arguably come in the potential return of running back David Montgomery, who was back at practice this week after mending from a knee injury he sustained in Week 4.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: The Steelers got bulls, not bears, in the rookie market

The Steelers had one of their best drafts in 2020 as far as getting play from all of their rookies. The bar was actually raised in 2021 with seven of the nine seeing significant action in seven games. So it’s safe to say that the Steelers got bulls, not bears, in the rookie market Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.
NFL
Yardbarker

No ManningCast for Steelers vs. Bears Monday Night Matchup

Pittsburgh Steelers fans won't get to watch ESPN's ManningCast in Week 9 when the Chicago Bears head to Heinz Field on Monday night. The Peyton and Eli Manning telecast of Monday Night Football has quickly turned into must-watch television, but even if you're television booth is on your couch, you need a break sometimes.
NFL
247Sports

Bears vs. Steelers: What to watch for in Week 9

Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’” is a perfect depiction of where the Chicago Bears seem to be headed as they head to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers. Despite a somewhat impressive (3-2) start, the Bears have lost three in a row and are facing a fourth straight on Monday night barring something unforeseen.
NFL
NFL

Steelers rookie TE Pat Freiermuth shines in two-TD game vs. Bears

It was a Freiermuth kind of night in Pittsburgh. Rookie tight end ﻿Pat Freiermuth﻿ once again came up big for the Steelers in a close game in prime time. The TE caught two touchdown passes and picked up a critical 13-yard reception late in the contest to help set up the Steelers' game-winning field goal in a 29-27 win over the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs Bears X Factor: QB Containment

As we’ll do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Our X Factor for Monday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears. X Factor: QB Containment. Justin Fields shouldn’t have an...
NFL
Beaver County Times

Mueller: Steelers well-equipped to stop Fields, Bears

A few sports thoughts and notes to get you through a Sunday without Steelers football:. Mike Tomlin’s new obsession is “global quarterback mobility,” which is a very erudite way of saying, “most of the league’s best quarterbacks can use their legs as a weapon.” He’s mentioned the phrase in something like four straight weekly press conferences, and he’ll get to see a shining example of the concept in Chicago’s Justin Fields, who ran for 103 yards in the Bears’ loss last week. Fields’ bumpy start is proof that while mobility is great, particularly for rookies still learning to read NFL defenses, it will never be on par with accurate throws and swift decisions.
NFL

