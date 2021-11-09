Sema4 And Mount Sinai Use Machine Learning To Improve Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction

Globally, countries have taken several exemplary pathways to improve reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child health, and nutrition (RMNCH-N) outcomes over the last decades. Foremost is the role of timely and appropriate RMNCH-N service utilization investments and its determinants. Recent findings show that 95 percent of deaths from diarrhea and 67 percent of deaths from pneumonia in under-5 children globally, by 2025, could be prevented by prioritized interventions. In addition, global evidence also highlight both the equal importance of demand and supply-side determinants, and changes in the relative importance of determinants at different phases in a country’s progress trajectory. For example, while certain cultural factors may be more dominant in the early stages of progress, new factors like mass media influence may emerge later on. A recent global assessment has shown that countries which address a handful of context and time-specific RMNCH-N service determinants could reduce the fertility rate to 2.5 in certain Asian settings compared to generic health interventions.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO