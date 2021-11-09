CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sema4 And Mount Sinai Use Machine Learning To Improve Postpartum Hemorrhage Risk Prediction

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSema4 an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, recently published two studies demonstrating the utility of machine learning to predict clinical outcomes for postpartum hemorrhage (PPH). The studies, which will appear in a special “Informatics for Sex- and Gender-Related Health” print issue of the Journal of the American Medical...

