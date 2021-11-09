Terranet And Holoride Exploring Super-Human Vision Technology In Autonomous Vehicles

Partnership will accelerate autonomous shuttle offerings for transit authorities across America. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric-powered vehicles, together with Perrone Robotics, a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle technology and turnkey vehicle solutions for the mobility of people and things, announced their Original Equipment Manufacturer agreement. Under this new agreement, the two companies will continue to build on the success of the original AV Star developed for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority in 2019. The original AV Star was developed to meet a growing demand in the transit and transportation sector where reliable mobility was a requirement to expand accessibility options for all end-users. Once deployed in 2019, the JTA AV Star became the nation’s first fully autonomous, all electric, ADA-compliant, and FMVSS certified vehicle. The base EV Star vehicle is also Altoona tested and Buy America compliant.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO