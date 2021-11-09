CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Epic Fright – Palm Sized Spiders Poised to Creep into Louisiana

By Bruce Mikells
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just so we have an understanding from the very beginning. I am not an anti-spider kind of person. I think spiders have just as much right on the planet as I do. I don't go out of my way to injure or harm them and I do believe they do more...

mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Magic 1470AM

Christmas In Lake Charles

It's holiday time, the lights, the sights, and sounds are back! We are all looking forward to moving out of the COVID pandemic and celebrating an end to two very difficult years. The greater Lake Charles area is ramping up Christmas events and there is more than enough for everyone to enjoy the wonderful events.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Lulu’s Snocones Christmas Tree Cake Shake, Hello Diabetes!

After we sort of just calmed down from the introduction to the new Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream, Lake Charles' very own Lulu's Snocones seems to want to do the most and take it up a notch. You might know the little stand on Country Club Road to make giant snowcones with elaborate toppings, but it seems they are now diversifying into the world of not only food but milkshakes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Mattress Mack First Sports Bet at Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Sports betting is here to stay in Louisiana. Both L'Auberge and Golden Nugget have officially started taking sports bets as of this week, and it seems everyone has shown up to get in on the action. The Draft Kings Sportsbook inside of the Golden Nugget is actually currently being housed inside of the property's well-known Blue Martini.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

List Of Christmas Events In Southwest Louisiana

Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? Are you ready for some Christmas cheer? If the answer is yes, then we have a huge list of Christmas events going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market will take place on November 19th through...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Magic 1470AM

Remember Paw Paw’s Seafood? Take a Look at These Inside Photos

On special Sundays after church, Paw Paw's was the place to go! I can remember walking around the boat in the front wondering how it got there, and exactly how deep was that water it was sitting in. I got brave one time and snuck a stick through the parking lot with me to poke around, but I couldn't get close enough to properly gauge it. Now that it's gone, my mind was blown to know it was just sitting there on the grass in a few inches of water.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Strong Storms Sweeping into Louisiana this Morning

The first of two anticipated cold fronts is pushing its way into Louisiana this morning. Already storms associated with the approaching frontal system have triggered severe weather warnings for some of the parishes in the northwestern corner of the state. However, forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center are not categorizing this frontal passage as a severe weather event.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiders#Spider Silk#Spider Web#Epic
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana Pirate Festival Announces Its Return in April 2022

After two years of cancelations, it was almost assumed that we may never see the return of the famed Louisiana Pirate Festival. The 2020 festival was postponed for a few months but ultimately canceled due to COVID-19 at the time. As we rounded the corner into the new year, it looked promising that the festival might return in 2021. The new wave of the virus hit Louisiana and shut the festival down again, along with Mardi Gras.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Is Mcalister’s Returning To Lake Charles?

Is Mcalister's returning to Lake Charles again? That seems to be the talk and it seems to be pretty accurate as well. Mcalister's is returning to Lake Charles and honestly, I couldn't be happier. What seemed like a quick exodus from the area a few years ago, that left many including myself without my go-to spot for a quick lunch, and friendly conversations are apparently returning. I think that it is truly time for the return of in my opinion some of the best sweet tea in the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Sulphur Mourns at the Loss of Local Legend, Shorty Breaux

"A friend to everyone" is the best way to describe Short Breaux. He was a good samaritan to anyone in need whether they are local, or nationwide. In 2012, Shorty collected over 200 quart-sized bags of aluminum can pull tabs to donate to Houston's Ronald McDonald House. Shorty would turn in those tabs to the recycler and donate the money to the charity. Shorty reached out to everyone in the community to collect those pull tabs and in 2013 he beat that 2012 record. Shorty's work didn't stop in 2013, he became even more of a legend as more and more people began to help Shorty by donating pull tabs. As word got out over the years, not only did local individuals help, but bars and even schools got involved to help out Shorty's efforts. It seems as what started as a small effort, turned into a giant uniting of the Sulphur community. Shorty continued his collecting of tabs and would donate to various charities and local fundraisers around the community.
SULPHUR, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Magic 1470AM

Judge Bans ‘Elf On The Shelf’ In His County

The Elf on the Shelf has been a welcome tradition for a lot of families throughout the past decade or so. But apparently, the elves' movements have become an unwelcome burden for some parents. So a judge in Cobb County, Georgia named Judge Rob Leonard is offering local parents an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Magic 1470AM

8 Louisiana Urban Legends You Might Be Interested In

While Louisiana is known for having great food. Did you know about these Urban Legends that plague Louisiana? This is my first time hearing about them myself. But I think that you'll be surprised at the back story and very interesting in some of the details on these Urban Legends, according to OnlyInYourState.com.
LIFESTYLE
Magic 1470AM

Hurricane Damage Has Brought Changes To Some Polling Locations

With elections in Louisiana being this Tuesday, November 13. One thing you want to be sure of is that the last thing that should be a concern is whether or not you are at the right polling spot. Since last year's Hurricanes, many locations that we have grown accustomed to are no longer feasible for daily traffic, let alone voting.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

You Know You’re In Louisiana When This is at the Sulphur Rouses!

Grocery shopping outside of Louisiana can be quite a chore for some of us residents. I remember in Texas one time I went to the Market Basket to shop for a weekend at the beach. I went and got all of my groceries, but decided to catch a bottle of Crown to get the vacation started correctly. I know my way around a store, but for the life of me could not find Crown. I asked the lady at the stand where the liquor was, and she smiled.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Is This the Ultimate Backyard Fire Pit? Dear Santa.

As soon as the first cold snap would hit, my dad and I would run to build a fire in the backyard. When we first moved into their current house, it was in August. It was also the first house we had that featured a fireplace inside. What did we do the first night in the house in August? We built a fire in the fireplace and turned the AC down to 65! Shortly after the come-to-Jesus-meeting, headed up by mom, the new rule was no fire in the house unless the outside temperature is 40 degrees or less. As a result, we dug a fire pit in the backyard.
HOME & GARDEN
Magic 1470AM

Top 10 Best Steakhouses In Lake Charles

My family and I ate steak last night, I would have to say it's one of our most favorite dishes to eat together as a family. So, I set out on a mission to find the best steakhouse restaurants in our town. Some people like using Yelp, but I'm a Trip Advisor guy myself.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Louisiana’s Shot for $100 Program Extended – Now Includes Kids

Just in the past few weeks I have really felt the mood in my circle of friends lighten up considerably. More and more friends, co-workers, and even family members are talking about gathering for weekend parties or attending social events for the holidays. Granted, we're not totally out from under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic, but at least things appear to be getting brighter and brighter in our efforts to mitigate that deadly virus.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

5 Fantastic Meals You Have To Try When You Move To Louisiana

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo: This is one of my favorite meals. I can have this winter or summer, day or night and I love it. This is one that you need to try when you move to Louisiana. However, it is very important that the right person makes it. If they really know what they are doing, if they add a little shrimp to it. You got yourself a meal for the week.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy