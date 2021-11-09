CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Social (Media) Genius

By Editorial
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontecito professional skateboarder Sean Bolis, 37, has inadvertently found himself one of America’s top “influencers” garnering an amazing 86 million responses on TikTok, the video sharing social networking service, over the last 60 days. Sean, who attended San Marcos High School and studied business-marketing at Santa Barbara City College,...

psychologytoday.com

Social Media and the Magical Mirror

Mirrors induce self-focused awareness, which can be distressing. Social media apps are mirrors that reveal aspects of ourselves we'd rather not see. Social media reveals, rather than causes, political polarization. In my last post, we talked about the psychology of social media use and mental health. I made the case...
INTERNET
@growwithco

Hosting a Social Media Giveaway?

Social media giveaways can be a great way to boost engagement and increase brand awareness, but pay attention when designing your incentives. Social media giveaways can serve many purposes. You can use a giveaway to boost engagement, increase your email list, add more followers and gain visibility for your brand through cross-promotion. When designing a social media giveaway, it’s important to know your goal and create incentives that will help you be successful. Otherwise, you’re just handing out free stuff.
SMALL BUSINESS
Slate

The Real Housewives of Social Media

Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. As the Real Housewives of Potomac wraps its latest season, it’s clear how essential the cast’s social media presences are when trying to understand the dynamics at play on the show. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison talk to culture writer and critic Shamira Ibrahim about how the series has grown increasingly dependent on online drama, and how social media can be a useful tool for following the intricacies of race and class on display. They also explain the meme, “Let’s Go, Brandon.”
TV SHOWS
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

How to Be a Smart Social Media Consumer

Life is all about balance, right? It’s something we strive for in most parts of our lives, and it’s no different when it comes to social media. Unfortunately, social media’s impact hasn’t always been so good on our kids (or us adults). But it’s not all bad news and no, we don’t have to stop the scroll.
INTERNET
thememphis100.com

Social media tips for parents and kids

We live in an era where kids learn how to use technology at a very young age. Even though they are incredibly tech-savvy, it’s important that they learn how to use technology safely and wisely – especially with increasing threats of cybersecurity. Here are some tips you can implement:. •...
INTERNET
The Day

Reality is the most satisfying social media

Recently, there has been news regarding Facebook and its disregard for internal documents that acknowledge its harmful effects. Among said effects include damaging the self-image of teen girls using Instagram and the spread of misinformation, especially among users outside the USA. In fact, Zuckerberg complied with a censorship request by the Thai government, showing in one of many examples that it cares more about profit growth than free and/or truthful speech. As a late-20s "digital native" with an almost intimate knowledge of social media, riddle me this: what value can truly be put on each "like," "upvote," or other analogous units? Ultimately, in my many years using social media before deactivating many of my accounts, I have found the most satisfying social media is reality itself! Indeed, I have found the act of discussing something as ostensibly banal as the weather with someone in-person infinitely more entertaining, even besting the 100-plus "likes" I received on Instagram for a photo of a Maserati Gran Turismo. Even the act of texting an individual a photo I took, and having much more detailed feedback, will often be much more entertaining to me than receiving "likes."
INTERNET
petbusiness

Social Media Spotlight

Every so often, Pet Business offers a look at some notable social media posts from pet specialty retailers, as well as our own commentary on what we think makes these posts work. Here are some recent examples:. Why it works: It is useful to keep up with holidays and events...
PETS
Daily Trojan

LinkedIn epitomizes toxic social media

Before I came to USC, I had no desire to participate in LinkedIn because it was this mysteriously bland platform for “adults.” It was the last resort for stalking someone online when they had no other social media presence. LinkedIn was an abstraction but, before I knew it, became an obligation.
INTERNET
paddlingmag.com

The Social Media Dilemma For Paddlers

I can’t figure out what’s going on unless I go on Facebook. It’s nearly impossible these days to find anyone to go paddling with, discover local events or buy or sell a used piece of gear without it. Even the paddling coaching service I subscribe to, which built a great...
INTERNET
San Angelo LIVE!

Woke YouTube Ditches Dislike Button

SAN ANGELO, TX –– For years new and smaller YouTube creators have felt"unfairly targeted" by users who participate in the "dislike attacks" as a form of harassment. A study conducted by YouTube showed the channels with a smaller amount of followers were the most impacted by this trend. In an effort to prevent abuse, YouTube announced it will be making a significant change to its interface. The change will result in the dislike count no longer being displaced under videos –– even as the dislike button remains. "At YouTube, we strive to be a place where creators of all sizes and backgrounds…
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TODAY.com

Social media is a beautiful place (if you dig a little)

They say what you seek, you find. In today’s world, we don’t do all that much seeking. TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat; Facebook (excuse me, Meta), YouTube, and VSCO… We are over-stimulated and over-worked. We rarely sit with boredom or feel the need to engage our imaginations as we did in the pre-internet days. Entertainment is always one click, like, swipe or face-ID away. Simply open your device-of-choice and hours upon hours of thoughtless scrolling await!
INTERNET
Dallas News

Social media’s assault on selfhood

At a critical moment in Kate Wilhelm’s Where Late the Sweet Birds Sang, elders in a society of human clones recognize that they are facing extinction. The clones have been raised as parts of giant families. Each member has a great number of genetically identical older and younger siblings, and there is over time a loss of individual identity. The clones come to define core elements of their existence through shared biological and cultural experience, rather than as autonomous “selves” understood in contrast to other, different individuals.
INTERNET
The Review

How to be a genuine social media activist

The phrase “performative activist” has been thrown around a lot lately (with good reason), which might leave the average college student to wonder if they are a performative activist. Not to worry, because this guide serves to help you navigate the ins and outs of genuine social media activism versus performative social media activism and the common pitfalls you might face along the way.
INTERNET
hypepotamus.com

Refreshing Your Brand on Social Media

In today’s digital world, it’s become essential to create your own personal brand, one that’ll help you stand out from the crowd. In this thought-provoking and inspiring talk, you’ll learn how to identify this unique brand, how to build and promote the online and ‘offline’ elements of your brand, and how to effectively represent both your company and yourself while talking to potential clients, investors or employers.
mediavillage.com

Media Metaverse with Minsky: A Conversation with Rishad Tobaccowala (PODCAST)

So, let’s clear one thing up … I had decided on Media Metaverse as the title of my new podcast on MediaVillage long before a certain social media CEO decided to co-opt the word and rebrand his entire company. I’m sticking with it because I truly am a believer that the next phase of business and enterprise transformation will be about the further embracing, immersive visualization, and maturation of how we use digital; with hopefully a dash more respect to the consumers whose minds and wallets we are trying to tap.
SOCIAL MEDIA
themiamihurricane.com

Social media censorship, a threat to democracy

On Wednesday, September 22, I got up at 5 a.m. to prepare my daily “Break with Baila” news update. After several hours of recording and editing, I realized my content would never see the light of day: I had again been banned by TikTok. “Break with Baila” is a daily...
INTERNET
