CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Money Talks? UCSB Dorm Project Scrutinized

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 5 days ago

Dennis McFadden, a respected architect and member of UCSB’s Design Review Committee, has resigned from the Committee in protest over the university’s proposed Munger Hall dormitory project. As a long-time Santa Barbara architect, community resident, and fan of UCSB, I am writing to add my objections to the Munger...

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Architect Resigns in Protest over UCSB Mega-Dorm

This story was originally published by the Santa Barbara Independent and is reproduced here in partnership with Edhat. A consulting architect on UCSB’s Design Review Committee has quit his post in protest over the university’s proposed Munger Hall project, calling the massive, mostly-windowless dormitory plan “unsupportable from my perspective as an architect, a parent, and a human being.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

UCSB says it’s sticking with Munger’s mega-dorm

Despite drawing national attention and criticism, UC Santa Barbara isn’t backing down from the design of the proposed Munger Hall dormitory on the university’s campus. Charlie Munger, the 97-year-old vice chairman of Warren Buffet’s firm Berkshire Hathaway, has pledged $200 million to UCSB to build the student housing development. The project budget is “in the range of $1.5 billion,” according to a staff report prepared for UCSB’s Design Review Committee in early October.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Barbara, CA
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Is a Massive Dorm Project ‘Inspired and Revolutionary’ or ‘Billionaire Egomania’?

It’s 2 a.m., and a fire has broken out at Munger Hall at the University of California at Santa Barbara. The building’s 4,500 undergraduate residents stream down its 11 stories through more than a dozen fire exits and crowd shoulder-to-shoulder on the building’s small lot, where they’re hemmed in by streets, a police station, and a fire station that’s attempting to maneuver a half-dozen fire trucks and their hoses into position.
COLLEGES
montecitojournal.net

A Love Letter to Montecito…

Tourists flock from all over to appreciate our beaches, exciting selection of food, and terracotta horizon. Some tourists may even ask themselves where a Santa Barbara local would want to go on vacation when they live in such a visual and cultural paradise. We may take a jaunty trip to Solvang, a quaint stay in Pismo Beach, or maybe even drive up to Fresno, if we lost a bet last Friday night. But of course, there’s nothing quite like returning home, especially when this is the place we get to return to.
MONTECITO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Munger
montecitojournal.net

Nature Lab to Officially Debut

Montecito Union School will host a ribbon-cutting event this week, to showcase its unique 2.5-acre Nature Lab, a facility that allows its students to grow their own crops, learn outside, and even interact with a tortoise and some chickens. The students at the enviable elementary school were a big part...
MONTECITO, CA
montecitojournal.net

Quite the Treat! The 20th Annual Ghost Village Road, in Photos

The annual Ghost Village Road was more than packed, with trick-or-treaters starting early at 2:30 pm and parents happily leading in full-on costumes themselves. It was the perfect pairing of gloomy overcast skies and lots of goodies from the generous shops and restaurants from the Montecito Country Mart down Coast Village Road. The kids wore costumes themed by superheroes, movies, and fairytales, with some in large-scale inflatables. The largest turnout was by Montecito Union School, followed by Laguna Blanca Lower School, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, ELMO, Cold Spring School, Santa Barbara Middle School, and Roosevelt. Parent awards went to Clinton Kyle and Ashley Hollister for hosting free T.W. Hollister vermouth spritzers for tuckered out parents at the Montecito Country Mart, and Sherri Paveloff sporting the highest heels — ever — on Coast Village Road, with her son dressed as Elvis and husband Dr. Paveloff as Bono of U2. Our town’s seven-time Best Barber of Santa Barbara Winner, Richie’s Barbershop Montecito, held a disco party with kids dancing in the front parking lot, with music by Danny Welch. The Montecito town spirit was alive and well!
MONTECITO, CA
montecitojournal.net

On a Mission

Janet Dowling Sands is “On a Mission” with her new book of the same name. The Lunch & Learn gang led by Maria McCall from the Montecito Bank & Trust met at the Santa Barbara Club to do just that — Lunch & Learn. Janet has developed a unique perspective...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

‘Creating Hope’ with UCSB Arts & Lectures

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, UCSB Arts & Lectures, like every establishment across the country, was forced to close and cancel all its programs. But the 62-year-old organization — still the largest and most influential arts and lectures presenter not only in the Santa Barbara region but in the several hundred- mile span between Los Angeles and San Francisco — also moved quickly to resume programming for the 2020-21 season, albeit virtually.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucsb#Design Review Committee#Americans
montecitojournal.net

Beautification Day, COVID Style

In an effort to remain as COVID-safe as possible, Montecito Association is hosting a smaller-than-normal Beautification Day this Saturday, November 7, beginning at 9 am. This year’s event will be based at a new location: the upper green on the corner of East Valley Road and San Ysidro Road, in front of Pierre Lafond. After skipping last year’s annual event due to the pandemic, organizers say this year promises to be a fun way for community members to help beautify Montecito and reconnect with their community.
MONTECITO, CA
The New Yorker

Nightmare of the Windowless Dorm Room

In 2016, Charlie Munger, the billionaire vice-chairman of Warren Buffett’s holding company, announced his intention to donate two hundred million dollars to the University of California, Santa Barbara, to be used to build a dormitory. There was “one huge catch,” as Munger, an amateur architect, put it: no windows. “Our...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy