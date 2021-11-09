CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Netflix Launches Kids Clips, a TikTok Clone Feature for Children

By George Kamau
techweez.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok isn’t getting a break with rival apps trying to clone its features. The latest app to jump on the trend is Netflix. The streaming giant is rolling out Kids Clips – a TikTok clone...

techweez.com

