Opinion: Social media is a catalyst for justice

Justice — it’s a loaded word, and there is flexibility in how one chooses to define it. It could be a call to action in a fight for equality, an excuse for revenge or grounds for reward or punishment. Its complexity makes it an interesting word to explore further. We can ask ourselves, how does the idea of justice play out at the university? How does each individual, each group, each community choose to define it? And how does this definition change? Exploring these questions is the purpose of this issue.

SOCIETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO