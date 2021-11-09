Opinion: Social media is a catalyst for justice

Philosopher Myisha Cherry’s new book makes a strong case for rage. Anger at racial injustice is a powerful motivating force for social justice and should be acknowledged and cultivated as such, argues Myisha Cherry in her new book, “The Case for Rage: Why Anger is Essential to Anti-Racist Struggle” (Oxford University Press, 2021). Cherry, an assistant professor of philosophy at UC Riverside, is interested in moral psychology and social and political philosophy, specifically, the role of emotions and attitudes in public life. Her books include “The Moral Psychology of Anger,” co-edited with Owen Flanagan (Rowman and Littlefield, 2018) and “Unmuted: Conversations on Prejudice, Oppression, and Social Justice” (Oxford University Press, 2019). She also hosts the UnMute Podcast, where she interviews philosophers about current social and political issues.
