Opinion: The university needs new leadership

The Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe student uproar is loud and clear. We want to dismantle systemic issues rooted in our campus culture. President Dennis Assanis’ contract was recently extended for another five years. If we cannot get an unwavering commitment from him now or over the next several years, it is time for a new...

udreview.com

Seacoast Online

Letter: Celebrating leadership by nurturing new leaders

As a newcomer to the Portsmouth community, I have been blown away at the quality of discourse and participation I’ve observed watching and reading about numerous meetings held by volunteers, municipal employees, and elected officials. As the community comes together to elect a new council, I am writing to recognize...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Faculty and students question the University's leadership and transparency regarding finances

When the University implemented austerity measures at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, faculty, staff and students pushed back. In light of the recent financial report showing the University finished fiscal year 2021 with an operating budget surplus of over $212 million, these affiliates argue that the constraints proved too harsh and unwarranted. In April 2020, Hopkins estimated projected losses of $100 million in fiscal year 2020 and $375 million for fiscal year 2021.
COLLEGES
Technician Online

OPINION: Now or never... universities must start taking mental health seriously

Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to suicide. Three suicides since the beginning of the semester, two in the past month alone. No University should have to deal with such a loss. The environment surrounding UNC-Chapel Hill for the past few weeks has been somber. The entire student body is mourning the loss of three beloved students whose mental health felt so neglected they chose to take their own lives.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Daily Iowan

Opinion | The university needs to be transparent about their student initiatives

While transitioning back to in-person learning and living, students have faced a variety of challenges, the university needs to be transparent about what initiatives are being introduced for students. President Barbara Wilson mentioned in an October interview with The Daily Iowan how there are programs in place to address retention...
COLLEGES
theithacan.org

Editorial: Alumni need their opinions to be heard by the college

Alumni donations to Ithaca College have decreased in the last few years; we can assume in part, because of the Academic Program Prioritization (APP) process and the choices the administration has made for the last few years. The college’s average donations from alumni are below the national average. On average, colleges receive upwards of 8% or more in donations, while Ithaca College has remained at around 6.2%. Let’s take a moment to step back and recognize why the college cannot increase its alumni donations as of recently. Students and faculty alike have been concerned and frustrated with the college’s lack of transparency or communication. So, it comes as no surprise that the alumni — who are already disconnected from campus more than any other group — have reservations about donating because of the APP. With the second phase undergoing, the entire community has not recovered from, and will probably not get over, the firing of over 116 full-time equivalent faculty positions and the discontinuation of 26 majors, departments and programs. Just as current students and faculty deserve more from the administration and the Ithaca College Board of Trustees, so do our alumni donors. They should know what the money they donate is going toward. The college has a responsibility to communicate how its finances are handled and how the donations affect the college — a responsibility it has time and time again failed to uphold. Another factor for the low numbers has been the COVID-19 pandemic. Many members of our community and alumni are still recovering financially from the pandemic and are unable to donate. Recently, the college has increased the cost of attendance for next year, and they are asking current students to give the college more money and on top of that, they will still ask recent graduates to donate. It’s common for recent graduates to be struggling, especially pandemic graduates who are struggling to currently find employment. How are they supposed to donate to the college when they are in no position to do so?
ITHACA, NY
usustatesman.com

Opinion: USU needs more Republicans

College is not just about taking classes, it’s about leaving a positive impact on campus. Not since the Civil War has there been such fundamental disagreement over basic assumptions about our national identity. The United States is in the midst of a “culture war.” Much more than a disagreement, it’s a conflict between two irreconcilable worldviews. Republicans and Democrats are locked in a battle for the soul of America, waged foremost in American schools and on college campuses. With Washington politics influencing our local community, we need Aggies that are willing to be leaders instead of followers.
COLLEGES
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Review

Letter from the PRSSA to the university administration

Editor’s Note: The following letter has been given to The Review by the University of Delaware PRSSA so that it may be more widely read by the broader university community. We are writing to you as concerned Blue Hens who recognize the efforts you are making to regain students’ trust in the administration.
COLLEGES
The Review

Opinion: Tuition is too high, and it is not going where we need it most

The university increased tuition by 2% for the 2021-2022 school year. Estimated tuition rates for the current academic year are $15,050 for in-state students and $36,474 for out-of-state students. Even though I love this school, as a Pennsylvanian, this number gives me a headache. Where is my money going?. The...
COLLEGES
unothegateway.com

OPINION: The need for improved accessibility

A majority of the things I do in my day-to-day life require nearly no thought. My body turns on autopilot as I walk from one building to another across campus, enter through the front door and climb the stairs to get to my destination. I never thought of this as a luxury — just something that everyone’s body so graciously does.
EDUCATION
The Review

University Faculty Senate struggles with representation for Women’s Studies, Africana Studies

The university Faculty Senate no longer has seats available for several departments, among them Women & Gender Studies and Africana Studies. The Faculty Senate functions as the standing executive committee of the university faculty and holds one regular meeting each month during the academic year. While meetings are open to all faculty members for viewing, there are only 50 Senate seats — leaving several departments without representation.
COLLEGES
trinitonian.com

Trinity welcomes new Coordinator of Student Organizations and Leadership

After just over four years as coordinator for Student Programs, Shannon Twumasi stepped down in July 2021 and Trinity created a search committee of faculty, staff and students to fill the position. Harlena Munnings, the previous program coordinator for student organizations at Penn State, answered their call and began overseeing student life at Trinity on Nov. 1.
EDUCATION
The Review

Opinion: Social media is a catalyst for justice

Since its creation, social media has brought people together, allowed for a deeper look into people’s lives and provided a platform to share thoughts and opinions. Because of the constant ability to share, social media has inspired acts of protest, movement and justice. With the popularity of social media platforms,...
ADVOCACY
scotscoop.com

Opinion: We need to clean up after ourselves

After lunch, students are leaving trash around the tables and on the ground. Instead of relying on others to clean up after us, we have to be more aware of our effect on the environment and be considerate to the custodial staff who work hard to maintain our campus. It is time to show self-accountability and start disposing of our trash properly.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Case Western professor takes a hybrid approach to hybrid instruction

Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly everyone has experienced the positives and perils of remote and hybrid education or work. Once the pandemic is over, however, how can companies and classrooms balance the ease and convenience of being remote while also fostering collaboration and connection found only by meeting in person? A Case Western Reserve University may have found a solution.
COLLEGES
highlandernews.com

Community Resource Center appoints new leadership

The Community Resource Center in Marble Falls has announced Lucy Murphy was promoted to executive director of the Marble Falls Community Resource Centers of Texas, Inc.(CRC) 3“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to work with the remarkable CRCTX team and with the Texas Housing Foundation," she said. "We are planted here and in our three other locations to help meet needs in the community. …
MARBLE FALLS, TX

