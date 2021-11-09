CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to play Jim Jones

By Celebretainment
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonardo DiCaprio is reportedly in final talks to star in 'Jim Jones'. The 46-year-old actor is being lined up to play the religious cult leader of the Peoples Temple, who was behind the 1978 mass suicide over more than 900 people at his Jonestown settlement. The upcoming MGM movie...

DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

This Parody of Lil Nas X Bringing His Ex-Boyfriend Drama to the Maury Show Is Comedy Gold

Lil Nas X is literally the king of trolling, so it's no surprise that his appearance on Maury caused another huge stir on social media. On Nov. 11, the infamous talk show — known as a place where paternity cases and cheating scandals are comically disputed — tweeted an exclusive trailer for its upcoming Nov. 17 episode, starring none other than Lil Nas X and his ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza.
CELEBRITIES
People

Monster's Ball Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son, Dead at 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died. He was 30. In a GoFundMe page to help "give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," the actor's mother, Theresa C. Bailey, said her son died on Oct. 13. She told CBS affiliate WWL-TV that his death was due to congestive heart failure and lung problems.
CELEBRITIES
