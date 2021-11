This will come as little surprise if you’ve been keeping up. According to the Barside Buzz, Chloe Zhao directs Star Wars movie, the one by Kevin Feige. This news is something plenty, including myself, have speculated about. Zhao has has some interesting quotes which made this seem plausible. Well, according to two good Star Wars sources, Zhao is to direct Kevin Feige’s upcoming Star Wars movie. First out the gate was One Take News, i.e. BSL. However Jordan Maison was working on the same story just a little behind as you’ll see from his Twitter post below.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO