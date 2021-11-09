CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keep Fighting, Obama Urges Young Climate Activists

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — At 19, Glasgow college student Ross Hamilton doesn't think highly of world leaders — “they chat a lot of” nonsense — or expect them to accomplish anything on a problem he cares deeply about, climate change. But there is one former world leader Hamilton trusts,...

Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shropshire Star

Prove Cop26 doubters wrong, climate activist urges world leaders

Vanessa Nakate said she does not believe the pledges made at Cop26 and only immediate action will bring the world ‘back from the abyss’. The climate activist Vanessa Nakate has warned that the planet is “on the verge of the abyss” as she challenged world leaders to prove wrong those who doubt that Cop26 can be a success.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Latest: Obama: US needs unity to fight climate change

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. GLASGOW — Former U.S. President Barack Obama says he believes that President Biden’s climate package will be “historic” and he welcomed the efforts of all U.S. politicians, Democrats and Republicans, in working toward slowing down global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

'Stay Angry' - Obama Urges Youth to Push Leaders on Climate

GLASGOW (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama returned to the international spotlight Monday in Glasgow, urging young people to pressure their leaders to do more to combat climate change. Agreeing with youth campaigners, Obama said "time is really running out." "You are right to be frustrated," he said. "Folks...
POTUS
CNET

Activists arrive at COP26 with strong messages urging swift climate action

Outside of the secure zone where the bigwigs met at COP26, environmental groups led marches and protests around Glasgow on Friday, with varied messages about the urgency of tackling the climate crisis. All of the groups had a similar aim: Remind the conference participants that the group's were paying attention...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Listen to marginalised women on front line of climate crisis – young activists

Malala Yousafzai, Vanessa Nakate and Leah Thomas spoke at a Cop26 fringe event. World leaders must listen to marginalised women and people of colour who are on the front line of the climate crisis, young activists have said. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and fellow campaigners Vanessa Nakate and...
ADVOCACY
FOX40

Climate talks soften stance on fossil fuel phaseout

Negotiators at this year’s U.N. climate talks in Glasgow appeared to be backing away Friday from a call to end all use of coal and phase out fossil fuel subsidies completely, but gave poor countries hope for more financial support to cope with global warming.
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Sinema's Shift: 'Prada Socialist' to Corporate Donor Magnet

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twenty years ago, a Green Party activist running for the Phoenix City Council named Kyrsten Sinema likened raising campaign cash to “bribery.”. Now a first-term senator from Arizona, she no longer has such qualms. Once a self-styled “Prada socialist" labeled as “too extreme” by Arizona's Democratic Party,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

50 years of predictions that the climate apocalypse is nigh

For the past two weeks in Glasgow, Scotland, world leaders have gathered at COP 26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, to listen to the same message: Disaster is just around the corner. “The world has to step up, and it has to step up now,” former President Barack Obama...
ENVIRONMENT
CNN

Here's what Joe Biden can -- and can't -- do to fight inflation

(CNN) — Soaring inflation is quickly becoming a political liability for President Joe Biden, who has shifted his public message to acknowledging the problem and commiserating with Americans over higher prices. But even as his administration scrambles to pull all available levers to bring prices down, there remains little that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
ENVIRONMENT

