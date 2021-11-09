CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FESTIVALS: Runner by Andrius Blaževičius Screens at 2021 Scanorama

By FNE Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILNIUS: Lithuanian director Andrius Blaževičius’s second feature film Runner, a Lithuanian/Czech coproduction, which was previously titled Paralysis, screens in Scanorama’s New in Lithuanian Film section at the festival which runs 4 – 14 November 2021. Principle photography took place in Lithuania in the summer...

Senior Film by Lamesa Nashrat ’21 Screening at TIDE Festival

The TIDE film festival celebrates the power of storytelling by filmmakers of color. Congratulations to Lamesa Nashrat ’21 (film), her senior thesis film, a day at the beach, is an official selection at the TIDE Film Festival, happening November 19–21 in Brooklyn. She wrote and directed the 16-minute film. Watch...
Local, international filmmakers share screen at Cecil film festival

NORTH EAST — The four-day Cecil County Independent Film Festival kicks off this Thursday at Milburn Stone Theatre, giving local filmmakers the chance to share the screen with international directors. Over 60 films are set to be presented over the next four days at the Milburn Stone Theatre. Each day...
FESTIVALS: Svaneti Residence Announces Participants

TBILISI: Six young Georgian directors are participating in the first edition of the Svaneti International Film Festival's script development residence, which will last for 20 days. The directors are working on their first or second projects, including feature films, animation or documentary projects. The residence will be conducted in Europe’s...
Rocking the Big Screen

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Theatres, cinema halls, multiplexes, hotels and restaurants: in March 2020, these establishments were looking at an endless dark tunnel. These were the most affected sectors, and possible still are, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Braving the odds induced by the pandemic,...
FNE at Verzió Film Festival 2021: Verzió Launches Places to B Fest Network

BUDAPEST: Verzió International Human Rights Film Festival (Budapest, Hungary), Fipadoc International Documentary Film Festival (Biarritz, France) and Biografilm festival (Bologna, Italy) are launching a new network, Places to B – Biarritz, Bologna, Budapest. The festival runs through 14 November 2021 in Budapest and online through 15 – 21 November. The...
Southern Screen Film Festival In-Person and Virtual, Get Tickets Now

Southern Screen Festival 2021 will be presented virtually on the Eventive platform and in-person in Downtown Lafayette, Louisiana November 11-14. Shorts Series 1 - Arroz Con Pollo + Man of the Harvest + 17 Year Locust. (virtual screening only) 6:00PM-6:45PM. Shorts Series 2 - It'll Be Over Soon + Navel...
The Sweetest Girl to be screened at Hollywood Florida Film Festival

[Hollywood, Fla.] — Backdoor Entertainment LLC, LA PhiLA Productions and R.D.J.A DES LLC have announced today that, The Sweetest Girl, is a compelling true crime thriller, suspenseful and provocative love story, set in Haiti, haunted by human trafficking and gun violence, from Samuel Ladouceur (“A Great Day in Harlem,” “Power,” “Boardwalk Empire”) will be virtually screened at Hollywood Florida Film Festival happening on Saturday, November 6th at 7pm RSVP here.
NYFA Documentary Filmmaking Alum Pedro Peira’s Screens ‘LA Queenciañera’ at Outfest Film Festival

At the 2021 Outfest Los Angeles Film Festival, NYFA alum Pedro Peira screened his documentary, LA Queenciañera (2021) to a worldwide audience. The 2021 edition of Outfest ran from August 13th until August 22nd. The festival showcased over 170 feature-length films and shorts that celebrate the queer experience. Focused on the heritage of the LGBTQIA+ experience, participants are provided film screenings, panel events, and awards ceremonies to highlight and promote the community’s up-and-coming filmmakers.
FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR 2021: Gábor Osváth: Producer Hungary

FNE’s Georgian correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke to Gábor Osváth, emerging producer from Hungary, about the challenges he has faced as a producer during the pandemic, as well as about the post-pandemic recovery of the Hungarian film industry, love of romantic comedies, and the importance of international coproductions. Gábor is known for his work on Balaton Method (2015), Captives (2019) and Nagykarácsony (2021).
107 Mothers convinces at the 31st FilmFestival Cottbus

The 31st FilmFestival is coming to an end and celebrated the grand cinema finale of Eastern European cinema in Cottbus with the award ceremony. After a year's physical break, a high-quality programme consisting of 170 films was shown in seven venues and on ten screens, traditionally, in the first week of November. The main prize for the best film went to 107 MOTHERS by Peter Kerekes. Jan P. Matuszyński's meticulous political analysis LEAVE NO TRACES wins the special prize for best director. Levan Tediashvilis' authentic portrayal of a sacrificing father in BRIGHTON 4th by Levan Koguashvili wins the prize for Outstanding Individual Performance and thus closes the Feature Film Competition. TECHNO, MAMA by Saulius Baradinskas is a tour-de-force of visual energy and wins the main prize in the Short Film Competition. The social critique COMRADE POLICEMAN by Assel Aushakimova shows the limits and consequences of press freedom and system pandering and wins the Special Prize among the short films. The coming-of-age story YOUTH TOPIA by Dennis Stormer and Marisa Meier won the U18 Youth Film Competition. The opening film and winner of the "From Cottbus to Cinema" award, ABTEIL Nr. 6, by Juho Kuosmanen, also cleaned up among cinema enthusiasts and won the audience award.
PRODUCTION: Ivan Ostrochovský in Preproduction with Slovak/Czech The Spring

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Ivan Ostrochovský is getting ready to start production on The Spring / Prameň. The drama about the state's interference in personal freedom will enter its first phase of production later this year. "We would like to manage some shooting days this year, but the main part of...
FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR 2021: Distributor Máté Takács: Fórum Hungary

FNE’s Georgian correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke to Hungarian distributor Máté Takács who is publicity manager of Fórum Hungary, about the challenges he has faced as a distributor during the pandemic, as well as about the post-pandemic recovery of the Hungarian distribution and exhibition. Máté talks about the lessons learned and the future of the film industry in Hungary, as well as the new feature film The Grandson (2022) directed by Kristóf Deák and distributed by Fórum Hungary.
Lil Tjay Involved In Wild London Street Brawl

Southampton, UK – Lil Tjay found himself on the wrong side of an Instagram highlight overseas. In footage shared to No Jumper’s Instagram page, the New York rapper can be seen surrounded by individuals in London after a performance at the O2 Arena. Wearing a black hoodie with matching jeans, Tjay can be seen at the end of the clip yelling at the people who attempted to attack him. Although it’s unclear whether Tjay instigated the fight or was the victim, the “Calling My Phone” rapper made sure he walked away from the fight on his own two feet, telling police and security guards attempting to break it up not to touch him.
Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
Richard Branson injured in 'colossal cycling crash'

Sir Richard Branson was injured after crashing his bike during a cycling challenge this week, and he's crediting his bike helmet for saving his life. The Virgin Group owner first spoke of the incident on Instagram on Nov. 9, telling his followers he was "recovering well from a colossal cycling crash."
Disney+ begins production of “Hocus Pocus 2” featuring original cast

Disney+ said in a press release that the Hocus Pocus sequel has started filming in Rhode Island, with original Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returning as witches and sisters Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson. Doug Jones will also reprise Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo as Becca, Cassie and Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the witches.
'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
