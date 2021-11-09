FESTIVALS: Runner by Andrius Blaževičius Screens at 2021 Scanorama

The 31st FilmFestival is coming to an end and celebrated the grand cinema finale of Eastern European cinema in Cottbus with the award ceremony. After a year's physical break, a high-quality programme consisting of 170 films was shown in seven venues and on ten screens, traditionally, in the first week of November. The main prize for the best film went to 107 MOTHERS by Peter Kerekes. Jan P. Matuszyński's meticulous political analysis LEAVE NO TRACES wins the special prize for best director. Levan Tediashvilis' authentic portrayal of a sacrificing father in BRIGHTON 4th by Levan Koguashvili wins the prize for Outstanding Individual Performance and thus closes the Feature Film Competition. TECHNO, MAMA by Saulius Baradinskas is a tour-de-force of visual energy and wins the main prize in the Short Film Competition. The social critique COMRADE POLICEMAN by Assel Aushakimova shows the limits and consequences of press freedom and system pandering and wins the Special Prize among the short films. The coming-of-age story YOUTH TOPIA by Dennis Stormer and Marisa Meier won the U18 Youth Film Competition. The opening film and winner of the "From Cottbus to Cinema" award, ABTEIL Nr. 6, by Juho Kuosmanen, also cleaned up among cinema enthusiasts and won the audience award.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO