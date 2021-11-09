CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Hungarian Horror Post Mortem Sold to North America

By Denes Varga
filmneweurope.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Péter Bergendy's period horror produced by Supermodern Studio tells the supernatural story of a post mortem photographer and a little girl confronting ghosts in a haunted village after...

filmneweurope.com

Comments / 0

Related
filmneweurope.com

FNE Visegrad YR2021: Slovak Production: Post-Pandemic Boom

BRATISLAVA: Slovak film production in 2021 has restarted with unprecedented intensity, after a challenging year in 2020, when the film industry remained paralysed by the pandemic and filming was completely stopped for several months. Slovakia has been experiencing a production boom since the spring of 2021, and filmmakers who were...
SMALL BUSINESS
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Tbilisi International Animation Festival 2021 Announces Winners

TBILISI: Mom by France-based director Kajika Aki Ferrazzini was awarded the Grand Prize at the 4th edition of the Tbilisi International Animation Festival, which was finally held in a hybrid format from 30 October to 2 November 2021, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants. "This...
MOVIES
motorbikewriter.com

The Best Motorcycles Not Sold in North America

Having lived in western Canada my entire life, it is easy to forget how vastly different my expectations of normal, with respect to geography and transportation, are compared to other places in the world. My version of normal is vast open spaces with well-maintained roads and very low population density. For my friends who live in Europe and Asia, it is challenging to even make sense of the open landscape and wide roads.
CARS
filmneweurope.com

FNE at connecting cottbus 2021: Projects from FNE Partner Countries at coco WIP

COTTBUS: Five projects from FNE partner countries were among the six coco Works In Progress projects showcased at the 23rd edition of connecting cottbus (coco), the East-West coproduction market at FilmFestival Cottbus, held in a hybrid format 3-5 November 2021. FNE Partner Countries Projects at coco VIP:. Air Blue Silk...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hungarian#North America#Latin America#Di Na Kiss
filmneweurope.com

Europa Distribution Workshop at IDFA in Amsterdam 2021

From November 21st to 23rd, Europa Distribution will hold a workshop dedicated to the distribution of documentaries at the IDFA - International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam. Around 25 independent distributors, all members of the European Network of Independent Film Distributors and Publishers, will participate in a session organised in collaboration with IDFA as part of their Industry Programme.
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

coco 2021 Best Pitch Goes to Poland’s She

COTTBUS: The Best Pitch Award of the East-West co-production market connecting cottbus (coco) went to the Polish project She presented by director Agnieszka Zwiefka and producer Izabela Igel from Harine Films. The film takes a cash prize of 1,500 EUR as well as the Producers Network Award, a free accreditation...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

PRODUCTION: Ivan Ostrochovský in Preproduction with Slovak/Czech The Spring

BRATISLAVA: Slovak director Ivan Ostrochovský is getting ready to start production on The Spring / Prameň. The drama about the state's interference in personal freedom will enter its first phase of production later this year. "We would like to manage some shooting days this year, but the main part of...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Singapore Biennale Taps Four Curators for 2022 Edition That Will Avoid ‘Conventional Preoccupation with the Visual’

The Singapore Biennale, one of the top biennials in Asia, has revealed the four curators who will organize next year’s edition: Binna Choi, Nida Ghouse, June Yap, and Ala Younis. Their biennial will run from October 18, 2022, to March 19, 2023, and will be on view at various venues across Singapore. Despite having taken place entirely in the country in the past, the curators said that this iteration of the exhibition will be somewhat different. “While the region of Southeast Asia remains the Singapore Biennale’s immediate context, this edition will journey through unfamiliar terrains and beyond geography itself,” they said...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
India
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

Hungry grizzly bear photo-bombs camera trap in award-winning photo

A grizzly bear attacked a photographer's camera and ended up starring in a grisly photo that has won the photographer an award. Zack Clothier, a professional photographer based in Montana, set up a camera trap pointing at an elk carcass hoping to get some shots of scavenging wildlife. He returned to find his camera setup trashed and one clear picture of the culprit: a large grizzly bear (Ursus arctos horribilis).
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy