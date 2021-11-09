Hungarian Horror Post Mortem Sold to North America

The Singapore Biennale, one of the top biennials in Asia, has revealed the four curators who will organize next year’s edition: Binna Choi, Nida Ghouse, June Yap, and Ala Younis. Their biennial will run from October 18, 2022, to March 19, 2023, and will be on view at various venues across Singapore. Despite having taken place entirely in the country in the past, the curators said that this iteration of the exhibition will be somewhat different. “While the region of Southeast Asia remains the Singapore Biennale’s immediate context, this edition will journey through unfamiliar terrains and beyond geography itself,” they said...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO