Documentary filmmaking is arguably one of the toughest film genres to get right. Not only do you have to pay respect to those you’re researching, but also present a balanced and informed point of view. Neon’s new documentary “Flee” turns those very conventions of a documentary on their heads. We follow the true story of a young man named Amin, who on the verge of marriage, shares his story of being a fleeing refugee when he was a child. Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen wisely takes a serious topic and adds the twist of making it entirely animated. This twist helps craft one of the most emotionally moving and powerful films of the year.

IMMIGRATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO