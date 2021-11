The Howard County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 Nov. 1 in favor of passing a solar ordinance that sets guidelines for future large-scale solar projects in the county. “There’s a lot of debate about electrification and alternative energy and all those kinds of things,” Commissioner Paul Wyman said. “The truth of the matter is simple. That train has left the station, and this is not stopping. What we should do as leaders and as citizens in the community is come together and figure out how best we get on that train and make sure Howard County benefits from it for a long time to come.”

