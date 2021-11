Most humans love music, and a fair amount of us have the creative curiosity to explore playing it ourselves. When you get lost in the world of music production, you can explore so many creative outlets and ideas. Though, if you're not set up with an instrument, or a teacher, or some sort of jumping-off point — exploring your musical interests can be tough. Today's selection of advanced music production software does make it easier to learn on your own, however.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO