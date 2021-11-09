Telenor sale of Myanmar unit stalls as junta seeks local buyer participation -sources
By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
4 days ago
(Reuters) – Plans by Norway’s Telenor to withdraw from Myanmar by selling its telecom operations there to a Lebanese firm have stalled after the junta indicated it favoured at least part-ownership by a local company, according to people familiar with the matter. Telenor, one of the biggest foreign investors...
Tokyo [Japan], November 13 (ANI): The Japanese government on Friday accepted the five diplomats appointed by Myanmar's military-controlled government, local media reported citing Japanese government sources. The acceptance of five diplomats appointed by Junta-ruled Myanmar by Japan could be perceived as backing Junta rule, the Kyodo News report said. "The...
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - More than a dozen shipowners have made payments of about $300,000 apiece to release vessels detained by the Indonesian navy, which said they were anchored illegally in Indonesian waters near Singapore, according to sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The dozen sources include shipowners, crew and...
Yangon — Myanmar’s junta has charged a U.S. journalist detained since May with sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, his lawyer said Wednesday. The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown on dissent that has killed over 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group.
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – China’s CanSino Biologics Inc has applied for emergency use authorization in Brazil for its COVID-19 vaccine, Brazil’s health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday. Anvisa canceled an earlier request from CanSino in June after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative Belcher Farmaceutica Ltda. Anvisa said...
Telenor is not out of the Myanmar woods yet. Exiting its operations there after the country's February army coup is proving an ongoing headache for the Norwegian operator. Add to this two minor facts. One is that Sigve Brekke's company was one of the biggest foreign investors in Myanmar. Making...
Myanmar jade traders are running from junta troops and dodging rebel attacks to sell dwindling volumes of the green gemstone, as the billion-dollar industry loses its shine months on from the coup. "Business is not good at all," said one jade trader, who spent months trying to sell his stones on Mandalay's roadsides as the pandemic and unrest closed its main jade market.
Telenor Myanmar estimated as many as 800,000 customers were unable to fully access mobile and data services because of damage or threats to its mobile infrastructure. The operator has 8,900 towers across 330 townships. In a Q3 update Telenor explained it assumes other three mobile networks in Myanmar are affected to about the same degree.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has met with Indonesian officials to discuss closer cooperation in future technologies, cybersecurity and economic relations as part of British efforts to deepen ties to Southeast Asia after leaving the European Union
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s agriculture ministry said an ongoing investigation of suspected cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease are not related to the consumption of beef or beef byproducts, according to a statement on Thursday. The ministry explained that the suspected cases are of the sporadic form of the illness, which...
Win Htein, an NLD stalwart, was detained in early February after criticizing the coup led by Min Aung Hlaing and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by a tribunal in Naypyitaw ... The 79-year-old former military captain, who is in poor shape, arrived in court for the verdict at...
BEIJING (Reuters) – A growing COVID-19 cluster in China’s Dalian has spurred the northeastern port city to limit outbound travel, cut offline school classes and close a few cultural venues after being told by national authorities to contain the outbreak more quickly. Dalian reported 52 locally transmitted infections with confirmed...
UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The head of the U.N. body investigating the most serious crimes in Myanmar said that preliminary evidence collected since the military seized power on Feb. 1 shows a widespread and systematic attack on civilians “amounting to crimes against humanity.”. Nicholas Koumjian told U.N. reporters Friday...
On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Blaming Turkey or its national airline for the humanitarian crisis at the Polish border with Belarus is "misguided", President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top foreign policy adviser told AFP on Saturday. But Erdogan's foreign policy aide Ibrahim Kalin said accusations that Turkey somehow contributed to the border crisis were unjust.
The United States would be incapable of defending itself against a hypersonic missile akin to the experimental one China launched over the summer, according to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The body of a young Syrian man has been found in Polish woodland near the country’s border with Belarus, police have said, amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation at the European Union’s eastern edge. Officers said the man, thought to have been around 20, was found dead on Friday near the village of Wolka Terechowska. It brings the death toll of people trying to cross the border from Belarus into Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, to at least nine.The EU has accused Belarus’s longtime president Alexander Lukashenko of encouraging the crossings and sparking a political standoff between Minsk and the bloc in...
The United States on Friday slapped new sanctions on Eritrea over the deadly conflict in neighboring Ethiopia, which it warned was at danger of "implosion" without a negotiated settlement.
Ahead of a three-nation trip to Africa next week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken also threatened to impose sanctions against the Ethiopian government and rebels unless they move forward on talks.
Failure to reach a settlement "would lead to the implosion of Ethiopia and spill over into other countries in the region, and that would be disastrous for the Ethiopian people and also for countries in the region," Blinken told reporters.
"The other path is to halt all of the military actions that are currently underway, sit down to negotiate a real ceasefire to make sure that humanitarian assistance can get in to all of the regions where people are in need," he said.
Moscow - Evan Neumann, whose participation in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted List, has accused American authorities of going "back to the Middle Ages" and abandoning the rule of law in their handling of ex-President Donald Trump's supporters. Neumann fled...
Comments / 0