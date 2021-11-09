CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telenor sale of Myanmar unit stalls as junta seeks local buyer participation -sources

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Plans by Norway’s Telenor to withdraw from Myanmar by selling its telecom operations there to a Lebanese firm have stalled after the junta indicated it favoured at least part-ownership by a local company, according to people familiar with the matter. Telenor, one of the biggest foreign investors...

