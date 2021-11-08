Hilary Duff Anticipates Backlash, Sharing She Is Not a ‘Child Abuser’

No one was more impressed with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Halloween costumes this year than Hilary Duff. The couple, who is known for serving up some serious Halloween looks (just take a peek at their Addams Family ensembles from 2018), sported costumes Sunday inspired by Duff's 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Jonas and Turner channeled fictional Italian pop stars, Paolo Valisari and Isabella Parigi, while actress Olivia De Jonge joined in the fun as Duff's Lizzie. Jonas, 32, and Turner, 25, later shared images of the trio on their respective Instagram pages, with the latter using the iconic line from the film, "Sing to me Paolo," as the caption. (Related: Halloween Costumes Inspired by Fitness Icons)

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO