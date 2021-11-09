CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European stocks inch up as Bayer, AB Foods support

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – European shares steadied near record highs on Tuesday, as strong corporate earnings supported sentiment, while investors awaited fresh U.S. inflation data for clues on the interest rate outlook. The pan-European...

The Motley Fool

2 Top Dividend Stocks That Wall Street Is Sleeping On

Atlantica pays a sustainable dividend. Medical Properties has healthy growth ahead. Most dividend stocks have rallied this year. That's one reason why the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is below 1.3% these days, its lowest level in two decades. However, while most dividend stocks are higher, compressing their yields,...
InvestorPlace

3 Promising Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Potential WeWork-Like Turnaround

The WeWork (NYSE:WE) turn-around has was one of the more compelling stories from the stock market this year. The office-sharing company had been among THE stocks to buy before its IPO implosion, where Softbank (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) had to bail out the company. However, in the past year, WeWork seems to have...
abc27 News

Stocks rise on Wall Street, but still head for weekly losses

Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, but remain on track for weekly losses. The S&P 500 index rose 0.6% as of 1:18 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136 points, or 0.4%, to 36,052.and the Nasdaq rose 0.8%. Technology stocks were among the biggest gainers. Chipmaker Micron Technology rose […]
CNBC

European stocks end the week higher despite inflation worries; Richemont up 10%

LONDON — European stocks finished the week higher Friday as global investors assessed recent high inflation prints and corporate earnings. The Stoxx 600 closed up by 0.3% provisionally, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. The pan-European benchmark was up 0.8% on the week. In terms of sectors,...
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rallied 3.81% to $682.61 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $8.36 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.22% to $46.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.78 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Benzinga

Why Nio's 2022 Outlook Remains Solid, According To Mizuho

NIO Inc. – ADR (NYSE:NIO) reported better-than-expected third-quarter results but issued soft guidance for the fourth quarter. The Nio Analyst: Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on Nio shares and decreased the price target from $67 to $65. The Nio Thesis: Nio's December quarter revenue guidance was...
MarketWatch

Oil futures post a modest climb, a day after a sharp drop in prices

Oil futures ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, with U.S. prices recouping only a small portion of the more than 3% loss they suffered a day earlier on the back of a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories and strength in the U.S. dollar. Talk of a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on oil prices, "although it's not immediately clear what effect such a release might have apart from keeping a lid on prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.3% loss on Wednesday.
