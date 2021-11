The news that Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner spent Halloween together It says a lot about how the trio of actors has an open mind where the family comes first, along with the happiness of their children. In a world where fights between exes are the order of the day, Affleck and Garner show us once again that it’s possible to stay on good terms even after a relationship ends. A more than positive attitude theirs whose example was also followed by J-Lo, who embraced her boyfriend’s past without any fear, envy or jealousy, since to make Ben the wonderful man who is now at his side Garner was also.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO