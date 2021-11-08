CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shonda Rhimes Opens Up About Legacy Ending Grey’s

By Entertainment News
Cover picture for the articleShonda Rhimes handed off the showrunning job at Grey’s Anatomy to Krista Vernoff in 2017, so she may not be the one who calls the shots in the end. But the 51-year-old recently shared insight into her thoughts on the impact and legacy of the blockbuster show with Variety. Grey’s premiered...

