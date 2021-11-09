Primark well stocked for Christmas and won’t raise prices -finance chief

Primark will not increase its prices despite soaring costs, the boss of the fashion retailer’s parent firm Associated British Foods (ABF) has said.George Weston, chief executive of ABF, told the PA news agency that the retailer has seen rising energy and distribution costs but will not pass this on to customers.“We haven’t increased prices at Primark over the past 10 years and we won’t do so this year,” he said.“We have currency difference in our favour and there are other areas we have recognised to find cost savings so won’t pass that on.”However, Mr Weston said the company has already...
