Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are balling for a Heat team that has won five in a row since suffering an overtime loss to the Pacers on Oct. 23. Now, Kyle Lowry seems to be finding his way in Miami after nine years in Toronto. He had 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting with nine assists in Tuesday’s win over the Mavericks. Miami is No. 1 in the NBA in scoring at 115.6 points per game and No. 1 in scoring defense, holding opponents to an average of 98.9 points per game.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO