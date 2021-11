Reggie Jackson totaled 29 points (11-18 FG, 7-9 3PT), five rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in the Clippers’ 126-115 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Jackson exploded for 29.0 points in the Clippers’ win over the Timberwolves and demonstrated just why he should be under consideration for your lineup any given night. Although his production in other performance categories outside of shooting can sometimes be underwhelming, his scoring consistency continues to position him as a possible value, and often contrarian, option for your starting roster.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO