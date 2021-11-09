CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How’s the Market? Cedar Real Estate Statistics for October 2021

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the month of October there were 19 Single Family Homes on the market (active, under contract & sold) in the Cedar Hill area. The average sale price was $302,000. These homes closed at an average of 100.1% of their list price with the average days on market at...

