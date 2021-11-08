Report: Arrest warrant issued for Blueface for alleged assault of nightclub bounder

WORTHINGTON — A warrant has been issued for Lucas Lopez-Lopez, 23, of Worthington in connection with two counts of domestic assault at both the felony and misdemeanor level. A Worthington police officer responded to a report of domestic assault at a Worthington residence on Oct. 7. The officer arrived and spoke to the victim, who stated that Lopez-Lopez forced her from the bedroom during an argument. Lopez-Lopez reportedly hit her on the left arm and proceeded to choke her from the front with both hands around her neck. The victim reportedly told police she could not breathe. The officer noted that the victim had a scratch on her hand, and red marks on her hands, arms and neck.

