Report: Arrest warrant issued for Blueface for alleged assault of nightclub bounder

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested four times in one day. Michael Nix, of Wickliffe, is facing multiple charges including: rape first degree, unlawful imprisonment first degree, strangulation second degree, criminal mischief second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, escape second degree, assault third degree - police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Comments / 0