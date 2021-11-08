CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Report: Arrest warrant issued for Blueface for alleged assault of nightclub bounder

By Ken Simmons
wedr.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles police have reportedly issued a felony warrant for Blueface. The "Thotiana" rapper and two other men are wanted for allegedly attacking a nightclub bouncer at...

www.wedr.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blueface
Worthington Daily Globe

Warrant issued for Worthington man charged with domestic assault

WORTHINGTON — A warrant has been issued for Lucas Lopez-Lopez, 23, of Worthington in connection with two counts of domestic assault at both the felony and misdemeanor level. A Worthington police officer responded to a report of domestic assault at a Worthington residence on Oct. 7. The officer arrived and spoke to the victim, who stated that Lopez-Lopez forced her from the bedroom during an argument. Lopez-Lopez reportedly hit her on the left arm and proceeded to choke her from the front with both hands around her neck. The victim reportedly told police she could not breathe. The officer noted that the victim had a scratch on her hand, and red marks on her hands, arms and neck.
WORTHINGTON, MN
crimevoice.com

Two women arrested in alleged Halloween night assault in Placerville

Two women have been arrested for the alleged physical assault of a woman and her friend in Placerville on Halloween night. Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand are accused of assaulting a woman who’d confronted them for allegedly damaging private property at around 10:30 PM on Sunday, October 31. The two allegedly attacked the victim with an “edged weapon” that left her with a severe facial wound near her left eye, police said.
PLACERVILLE, CA
HipHopDX.com

Blueface Wanted By Police Following Alleged Bouncer Attack

Los Angeles, CA – Blueface is a wanted man following an alleged attack on a bouncer that took place on September 12, according to TMZ. Police have reportedly issued felony arrest warrants for Blueface and two other men who allegedly attacked a nightclub bouncer at Skinny’s Lounge in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley just short of two months ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nightclub#Arrest Warrant#Abc Audio#Tmz
BET

Blueface Is A Wanted Man With A Felony Warrant Out For His Arrest

The rapper known as Blueface has a felony warrant out for his arrest, related to the on-camera beatdown of a nightclub bouncer, according to TMZ. The warrant was recently issued for the 24-year-old and two other men, who allegedly carried out the brutal attack. Law enforcement is on the lookout for the men, who and have been hit with assault and robbery charges. TMZ, which also broke the story, stated that the robbery charge originates from an accusation that one of the men took an expensive chain from the nightclub bouncer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fontana Herald News

Fontana man is arrested after he allegedly assaulted women

A Fontana man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted women twice — outside a bar in Upland and then later at a home in Ontario — on Oct. 31, according to the Upland Police Department. At about 2 a.m., Upland officers responded to an assault which occurred in the area...
FONTANA, CA
VTDigger

Police ID suspect in South Burlington shooting, issue arrest warrant on attempted murder charge

In addition to the attempted murder charge, police say Hieheem Kirkland, 29, of Winooski is also wanted on a count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting Monday outside the University Mall. No one was injured. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police ID suspect in South Burlington shooting, issue arrest warrant on attempted murder charge.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
KX News

2 Dickinson officers allegedly assaulted during arrest

Two Dickinson police officers say they were assaulted while attempting to arrest a man on Sunday evening. Officers responded to the 600 block of 24th Street W around 7:50 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident between a man and woman, according to Lt. Mike Hanel, Dickinson Police Department’s public information officer. Witnesses […]
DICKINSON, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Globe Gazette

Man arrested in alleged Mason City park assault

A 29-year-old man is in custody after police say he attacked a woman at a Mason City park. According to court documents filed in July in Cerro Gordo County District Court:. Police were called to East Park at 7:29 p.m. on July 11 on a 911 call that a woman was being assaulted. When police arrived, the victim and three witnesses said Levi Robert Shackleton, 29, no permanent address, had attacked the woman, who according to court records, had cuts and marks and had suffered a loss of the ability to breathe easily.
MASON CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Montgomery County Man arrested on Warrant for Assault

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Stanton man on assault charges. Police arrested 52-year old James Bruce Castillo on Monday following a traffic stop near Highway 34 and Highway 48 in Red Oak on a Page County Warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault-Injury, or Mental Illness, 1st offense. Officers transported Castillo to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man arrested for reported Halloween assault

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old Norfolk man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a woman in front of children early Halloween morning. Officers were called to a Norfolk residence early Sunday for an alleged disturbance between a man and a woman. The man, Rashid D.T. Perry, agreed to leave for the night.
NORFOLK, NE
Daily Voice

PA Woman Assaults State Trooper, Report Says

A Central Pennsylvania woman is accused of assaulting a State Police trooper, as first reported by WGAL News 8.Alyssa Marie Rhoades, 24, of Newville, assaulted the trooper on Alexander Spring Road in South Middleton Township, then taken to Cumberland County Prison, the outlet said.It is unclear how…
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFVS12

Western Ky. man arrested 4 times in 1 day; facing multiple charges including rape, drug possession, assaulting an officer

WICKLIFFE, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky man was arrested four times in one day. Michael Nix, of Wickliffe, is facing multiple charges including: rape first degree, unlawful imprisonment first degree, strangulation second degree, criminal mischief second degree, terroristic threatening third degree, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia buy/possess, escape second degree, assault third degree - police officer, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy