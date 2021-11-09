CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruth Leon recommends…Closer Than Ever – Maltby and Shire

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m a big fan of the song-writing team of Richard Maltby Jr (lyrics) and David Shire (music) and this jewel of a song cycle demonstrates why. Closer than Ever is a captivating and hilarious song cycle which delves into the trials and tribulations of modern love, a journey of lust and...

