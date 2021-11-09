CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

US Crude To $100pb?

By Swissquote Bank SA
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

US indices continue flirting with all-time high levels following a surprise NFP read, the approval of Biden’s $550 billion spending bill and the discovery of an oral Covid treatment from Pfizer. But inflation worries come to overshadow the Monday optimism in the run up to the most recent Chinese...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Holds Steady As OPEC Downgrades Demand Estimates

US equities remained relatively calm on Thursday as investors continued to reflect on rising inflation and supply challenges. The Dow Jones declined by about 70 points while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices rose marginally. Data published on Wednesday showed that America’s inflation jumped to the highest level since 1990. This trend was mostly because of the ongoing supply bottlenecks. Therefore, investors are generally worried about high-interest rates as the Federal Reserve attempts to tame runaway prices. Also, they are worried about the impact of these bottlenecks on earnings growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Stocks Edge Higher But Set for Weekly Losses

FTSE -0.50% at 7350. US stocks are pointing to a higher start after a mixed close in the previous session. Even so, indices on Wall Street are still on track for over 1% losses after 5 weeks of gains. Concerns over surging inflation have hurt investor sentiment this week, after...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Stocks Point Higher, Disney Disappoints

Wall Street look set to open higher after steep losses yesterday. Disney reports lackluster subscriber numbers. US stocks are pushing higher, paring some of yesterday’s steep losses. The Nasdaq is set to open higher than its Wall Street peers after closing 1.6% lower in the wake of yesterday’s 30 year high inflation print.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
rigzone.com

EIA Report Sends Crude Higher

Oil jumped Tuesday as prospects for a strategic supply release diminished when an EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook report set expectations for oversupply early in 2022 and a corresponding reversal of energy prices. Oil jumped on speculation that the Biden administration may pull the plug on any plans to release crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jack1065.com

Oil climbs on surprise U.S. crude stocks decline

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending strong gains in the previous session, after industry data showed U.S. crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week just as near term travel demand picked up with pandemic curbs easing. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%,...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

A New Profitable Call On Crude Oil

Was the adage "buy the rumor, sell the news" also verified with that new trading position?. It was Thursday (Nov. 4) that the following rumor had flourished: a possible coordinated action which was supposed to consist of drawing on the strategic oil reserves of several countries, including the United States, which were leading the dance.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Nikola Corporation#Nfp#Covid#Chinese#Ev#Ipo#Ferrari#Lordstown Motors
OilPrice.com

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

U.S. West Texas Intermediate are edging higher on Friday after OPEC and its allies moved forward with its plans for a gradual increase in production. Ahead of the decision, the group known as OPEC+, faced opposition from the United States and other major consumers, who wanted the producers to raise supply in order to cap prices.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

What Is Crude Oil and How Can You Invest?

Crude oil, or petroleum, is a hydrocarbon formed by the decay of large amounts of dead organisms such as plants, algae, and bacteria packed under layers of sand and mud over millions of years. Crude is found underground, onshore, and offshore between layers of sand and mud that have hardened into sediment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Late Stages Of Crude Oil Rally

Oil has lost its upside momentum. Despite reports of record gasoline prices in the UK and the US, crude prices are losing around 0.6% on Wednesday morning on speculation that the supply-demand balance point is approaching. The price of Brent crude has retreated 4% and WTI 5% from late October peaks.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
OilPrice.com

WTI Sinks Below $80 On Rising Crude Inventories

Despite the energy crisis in Europe and Asia, and the alleged gas to oil switching as a result, rising crude oil stocks in the United States have just tanked WTI prices to a 4-week low. WTI prices briefly slipped below $80 per barrel, landing at $80.15 (-4.48%) at 4:42 p.m....
TRAFFIC
WWL-AMFM

Business: US dollar gains strength

Oil prices are off about 1% in early trading Friday as the US dollar continues to gain strength. Brent crude is down to around $82 a barrel while WTI futures are near $80 a barrel.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported its first crude oil inventory draw in six weeks, even as the United States ventures well on the other side of the typical driving season. This week, the API estimated the inventory draw for crude oil to be 2.485 million barrels. Despite...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Crude Eyeing OPEC+ Meeting: Where Is It Headed?

With the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, oil looks to be in a corrective phase, as pressure is on for more crude. Are we looking at bearish winds ahead?. Crude oil prices have started their corrective wave, as we are approaching the monthly OPEC+ group meeting on Thursday, with some market participants now considering the eventuality of a larger-than-expected rise in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Attempting to Break Out

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied a bit on Monday, trying to take out the $85 level, an area that would attract a certain amount of psychological attention. The $85 level has recently been resistance, so taking out the shooting star from last week would be a very bullish sign, opening up the possibility of further gains. Oil is a market that is a very strong uptrend, and I do not see how that will change anytime soon as we have been stuck in the reopening trade for quite some time.
TRAFFIC
invezz.com

Crude oil price prediction with OPEC+ meeting in the horizon

Crude oil price has been on a bull run since late August. Investors are keen on the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for the current week. Maintaining its output cuts may boost prices closer to the forecasted $100. Crude oil price has been on a bull run since late August. Investors are...
TRAFFIC
actionforex.com

USD Continues To Gain On Tight Inflation

The USD continued to gain against a number of its counterparts yesterday in the aftermath of the release of October’s US CPI rates. Overall market mood remained unchanged also given that no high impact US financial data were released yesterday. On a fundamental level we note the thawing of tensions in the US-Sino relationships which started with the announcement of the collaboration of the two countries in an effort to reduce emissions. The issue though may continue as US President Biden and Chinese Leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to address leaders of the Pacific Rim late today and should the tensions in the relationships of the two countries ease further, we may see the USD experiencing some safe haven outflows. On the other hand, markets today may be more interested in the release of the preliminary US University of Michigan for November and the JOLTS job openings figure for September. On the monetary front we highlight the speech of New York Fed President Williams, and should he maintain the Fed’s usual narrative about the temporary nature of inflation we may also see the USD retreating somewhat due to the bank’s dovishness.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy