Theon Cross: ‘The Spiral’ feat. Afronaut Zu & Ahnansé

It’s exciting to hear the UK jazz scene level up: many of its leading lights are starting to look to their second albums, as is star tuba player and Sons of Kemet member Theon Cross. His 2019 solo debut, Fyah, was a fresh ripping up of the rulebook, boisterous and full of life, dubby and noisy. Follow-up Intra-I is a more introspective feat, digging deep into ancestral rhythms and testing the boundaries of breath. The faultlines between genre rupture beyond definition, with elements of grime, rap, spoken word, jazz, even nu-metal. For the first time, Cross is working with guest vocalists, and he’s also leaning into his instrument’s earthy resonance.
Comments / 0