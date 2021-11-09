Theon Cross: ‘The Spiral’ feat. Afronaut Zu & Ahnansé

Ternell demorris Ormond aka Nell Burna is a musician who writes and engineers his own music. He is an artist that is inspired by his craft, and he is ready to take his career beyond his imagination. Taking pride in his hometown, Washington D.C., the. independent artist makes music that is real, honest, and a vibe. His music journey began at the age of 11, Nell Burna knew he always wanted to rap from the moment he used to sing on his karaoke radio. Nell Burna is a triple threat because alongside from rapping, he can engineer his own music and act in films.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO