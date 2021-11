WASHINGTON (SBG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made several comments this year claiming that racism is built into some of the United States’ infrastructure. “I'm still surprised that some people were surprised when I pointed to the fact that if a highway was built for the purpose of dividing a white and a Black neighborhood,” Buttigieg said. “Or if an underpass was constructed such that a bus carrying mostly Black and Puerto Rican kids to a beach -- or that would have been -- in New York was designed too low for it to pass by, that obviously reflects racism that went into those design choices.”

