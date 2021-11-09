CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UK market update – Rolls-Royce, BT, AB Foods, Persimmon, DCC, Direct Line

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – At 07:37GMT, FTSE 100 futures are trading lower by 0.2% at 7273. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3563, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8547. The US Dollar Index is down 0.1%. Today’s calendar highlights include German ZEW, US PPI, WASDE report. Stocks. Rolls-Royce (LON:RR) - Secured...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Push to regain lost pandemic ground falters as FTSE falls

London’s top index ended a strong two-day winning streak on Friday but still closed higher than it had a week earlier.Having pushed to a 21-month high earlier in the day, and got very close to its pre-pandemic level, the FTSE 100 dropped sharply a little while later.The index was at one point just 1.2 points off its February 21 2020 score of 7,404 but ended up giving back all those gains, ending at 7,348.It was a drop on the day of 36 points, or 0.5%.Yet after a strong Thursday, and an even stronger Wednesday, investors had little to be sour...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce#Persimmon#Royal Dutch Shell#Direct Line#Uk#Bt#Ab Foods#Investing Com#Fx#Eur Gbp#German#Wasde#Stocks Rolls Royce#British#Primark#Psn#Fy22#Group#Norsk Hydro
OilPrice.com

Rolls Royce To Develop Mini Nuclear Reactors In The UK

In a world where ESG is all the rage, and the transition from coal to cleaner energy sources is paramount, the UK has become the latest country to embrace nuclear power. According to a company press release, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc raised $617 million to fund "the next generation of low cost, low carbon nuclear power technology."
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

BT Opens UK’s First Telecoms Robotics Test Lab

BT on Monday announced the opening of a 5000+ sq. ft. robotics research facility at the BT Labs, Suffolk, which aims to place the UK at the forefront of a new era of robotics development for telecoms and civil engineering. The facility will play a key role in developing innovative...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

AB Foods warns UK food price inflation will probably exceed 5%

LONDON (Nov 9): Britain will be lucky to keep food price inflation under 5% next year as businesses grapple with rising energy, commodity and labour costs, according to the boss of Associated British Foods Plc. George Weston, chief executive officer of the conglomerate that spans sugar production to grocery, selling...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

UK Competition and Markets Authority publishes update on Open Banking

UK’s CMA has published an update on Open Banking to set out progress in strengthening corporate governance at OBIE following an independent investigation and CMA’s consideration on the future governance of Open Banking. Open Banking is a key step towards unlocking competition in retail banking and the evolution of the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Country
Switzerland
FXStreet.com

The week ahead: UK Q3 GDP, US CPI, Rivian IPO, M&S, persimmon, AstraZeneca and Disney earnings

China Trade (Oct) – 09/11 – recent China trade numbers have proven to be much more resilient in recent months, despite disruption at Chinese ports, and the various lockdown restrictions that had affected a lot of the country over the course of Q3 and given recent weak retail sales numbers it’s still clear that demand in the Chinese economy has been slowing in recent months. A lot of the improvements in the numbers have been as a direct consequence of the disruptions to global supply chains as retailers bring forward their pre-Christmas order spend in order to ensure delivery in time for the Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Christmas periods. In September Chinese exports rose by 28.1%, a three-month high and well above expectations of 21.5%. Imports, on the other hand, slowed sharply, almost halving from the September levels of 33.1% to 17.6%, largely due to the various power cuts and production shutdowns of China’s heavy industries during that month, in response to the sharp rises seen in energy markets, which made carrying on trading economically unviable. This should improve in October with a rebound to 26.9% expected while exports growth is forecast to remain steady at 21.5%.
RETAIL
kamcity.com

Spanish Food Importer Moves Into UK Retail Market

Spanish food importer, Mevalco – voted the FWD’s Best Small Wholesaler of the Year in 2019 – has launched into the UK retail sector. Following a period of increased consumer demand for its products and ingredients during the pandemic, the firm’s joint Managing Director, David Menendez, stated that the retail market was a natural next step for the importer of premium Spanish fine foods.
RETAIL
investing.com

2 Canadian Stocks to Buy Ahead of a Rising-Rate Environment

Canadian stocks are in a bit of a bad mood following the release of some high U.S. consumer price numbers. With CPI coming in hot at 6.2%, the highest in around 31 years, the case for transitory inflation seems to be getting weaker. Undoubtedly, the U.S. Federal Reserve may be pressured to raise rates in the new year, perhaps a quarter or so sooner than expected. Over here in Canada, inflation also remains at problematic levels. With the Bank of Canada (BoC) ready to raise rates, perhaps in 2022, Canadian investors should brace themselves for the potential impact.
BUSINESS
Reuters

AB Foods forecasts Primark rebound and U.S. expansion

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods (ABF.L) expects its Primark fashion business to recoup all the sales lost in its last financial year to pandemic lockdowns and plans to accelerate its expansion in the United States and Europe. Shares in AB Foods jumped more than 7% on the...
BUSINESS
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
The Motley Fool

Believe It or Not, These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

Dividends are great wealth builders. The income they deliver can support you in retirement or just help you buy more stock now. Pay attention to a dividend's growth rate. Most (or all) of us would love extra income, but few of us are eager to take on a second job in order to get it. Fortunately, there are other ways to get extra income -- including passive income.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Double in the Next 5 Years

Investors who buy individual stocks aim to outpace the broader markets over a period of time. But doing so requires a ton of expertise, patience, and foresight to understand long-term trends. Canadian cannabis stocks touched record highs soon after marijuana was legalized in Canada at the federal level. But these companies have grossly underperformed the broader markets in the last three years.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy