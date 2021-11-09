CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saas Based Human Resource (HRM) Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Ceridian, Ascentis, Halogen Software, Ultimate Software

Cover picture for the articleHTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Global Saas Based Human Resource (HRM) Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 with detailed information of Product Types [, On-premise & Cloud Based], Applications [on, Healthcare, Corporate, Educational Institutes, Government Sector] & Key Players Such as Oracle, SAP,...

Smart Irrigation System Market to See Phenomenal Growth During 2021 to 2026 | Baseline, Galcon, The Toro

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Smart Irrigation System covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Smart Irrigation System explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Rachio, Baseline, Galcon, The Toro Company, Weathermatic, Netafim, Rain Bird Corporation, Calsense, Hunter Industries & Hydropoint Data Systems.
Retail Cosmetic Stores Market To See Extraordinary Growth | Robinsons, Sephora, Gialen

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Retail Cosmetic Stores covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Retail Cosmetic Stores explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are The Body Shop, Manning, Yves Rocher, Chalhoub, Marionnaud, DM-Drogerie Markt, Olive Young, Muller, Matsumotokiyoshi, Douglas Holding, Boots, Robinsons, Sephora, Gialen, A.S Watson, BHV, COSMED, Ulta Beauty & Beauty Alliance.
Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in Q3 Market Overview Analysis with leading key players: Host-Plus, Charter Hall Long WALE, FAT Brands, Prosus, Jollibee Worldwide, Grand Leader Technology

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in Q3 2021 - Top Themes in the Fooservice Sector - Thematic covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in Q3 2021 - Top Themes in the Fooservice Sector - Thematic explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are Host-Plus, Charter Hall Long WALE, FAT Brands, Prosus, Jollibee Worldwide, Grand Leader Technology, YTC Enterprises, TH International, Hunan Friendship Apollo Commercial, Delivery Hero, Creador, TR Capital, NewQuest Capital, The Baupost Group, CVC, H.I.G. Capital, Cinven, AT Brady Bidco, Luxco, BBQ Holding, HelloFresh, J. Alexander's, Bowlero, ALE Property Group, Twin Peaks Restaurant, Delivery Hero, Tim Ho Wan, Ace Global Business Acquisition, Taco Cabana, Silver Crest Acquisition, Hunan Shaoyang Friendship Apollo, Roofoods, Sapphire Foods, Just Eat, Sonae, Burger King, Restaurant Brands Iberia, Hawthorn Leisure, Marinoteis, Sotal, Velocity Acquisition, Youfoodz, SPB Hospitality, Isos Acquisition.
Tobacco Alternatives Market is Booming Worldwide with BAT, Imperial Brands, Altria

Latest published market study on Tobacco Alternatives Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Tobacco Alternatives space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Phillip Morris International, BAT, Imperial Brands, JTI, Altria, KT&G, Innokin, Geek Vape, Uwell, Curaleaf, Flora Growth, Myst Labs.
Digital Notes Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2027 | NutriSoil, Davo's Worm Farms, Earthworm

Global Digital Notes Market Status (2016-2020) and Forecast (2021E-2026F) by Region, Product Type & End-Use (Covid Version) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Digital Notes Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are MyNOKE, NutriSoil, Davo's Worm Farms, Earthworm, Wormpower, Kahariam Farms, SAOSIS, Sri Gayathri Biotec, Jialiming, Dirt Dynasty, SLO County Worm Farm, Agrilife & Suman Vermi Compost.
Test Management Software Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Micro Focus, Tricentis, PractiTest, Test Collab

Test management tools help development teams manage, track, and maintain their software tests. Unlike test automation software or software testing tools, test management software is not designed to run software tests themselves. Instead, developers use test management solutions to maintain test cases and test results in a repository-like structure, which are then turned into actionable reports. Test management software integrates with test automation software, software testing tools, and other development tools. Test management software provides the test cases and conditions, which are then used by testing solutions. By leveraging test management tools, businesses can keep better track of any and all tests that might need to be examined when building a software product, standardizing the conditions in which companies test their software.
Digital Identity Solutions Market is Booming Worldwide | Samsung SDS, Telus, Refinitiv

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Identity Solutions Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Identity Solutions Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Identity Solutions Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
E-commerce Software and Services Spending Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, CSC

The Latest Released E-commerce Software and Services Spending market study has evaluated the future growth potential of E-commerce Software and Services Spending market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in E-commerce Software and Services Spending market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as IBM, Oracle, SAP, HP, Microsoft, DELL, Broadcom, Check Point Software, Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, CSC, Accenture, Huawei, Tencent, Beyond Soft.
Ecommerce Market Exhibits A Stunning Growth Potentials | Verizon Wireless, Office Max, Nordstrom

HTF MI introduce new research on Global Ecommerce covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Ecommerce explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the MajorKey players profiled in the study are A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, Staples, Amazon, Macy?s, The Home Depot, Best Buy, Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Barnes & Noble, KEA Holdings US, Mercado Libre, Zappos, Hobby Lobby, GameStop, eBay, Costco, Ace Hardware, Williams-Sonoma, Lowe?s, Nike, Pier 1 Imports, CVS, H&M, Steam, HomeGoods (TJX), JC Penney, Michaels Stores, Sally Beauty Holdings, Victoria?s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Apple, QVC, Target, Toys ?R? Us, Newegg.com, 6 PM, Gap, Shop.com, Wal-Mart, Overstock.com, Kohl?s, Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, Verizon Wireless, Office Max, Nordstrom, REI, Magazine Luiza, Cars.com, Sephora Sephora.com, Sears, AT&T & Walgreens.
Private Equity Market is Going to Boom with Blackstone, Carlyle, Warburg Pincus

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Private Equity Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Private Equity market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Third Party Payment Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | WePay, Stripe, Alipay.com

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Third Party Payment Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Third Party Payment market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Smart Retail Market to see Remarkable Growth During 2021 to 2026 | Amazon, Google, Alibaba

HTF Market Intelligence added research publication document on Global Smart Retail Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Smart Retail market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2016 to 2020 which is estimated and forecasted till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are VeriFone Holdings, PAR Technology Corporation, IBM, Softbank Robotics Holdings Corp, Amazon, Google, Alibaba, Samsung Electronics, Microsoft & Intel.
Macchiato Coffee Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2027 | Luckin Coffee, Folgers, Nescafe

The Latest survey report on Global Macchiato Coffee Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Macchiato Coffee segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Caribou Coffee, Eight O?clock, Peet?s Coffee, Starbucks, Keurig, Dunkin Donuts, Gloria Jeans, Gevalia, Tim Horton?s, McCafe, Luckin Coffee, Folgers, Nescafe, Maxwell House, Lavazza & Costa Coffee.
Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Everyday Speech, Peekapak, Nearpod, EVERFI, Purpose Prep, Social Express, Aperture Education, Rethink ED, Committee for Children, Emotional ABCs, Taproot Learning, SEL Adventures, BASE Education, Panorama Education, Evolutions Labs, Hoonuit, The Conover Company, ScholarCentric, ONEder Academy, Hero K12, 7 Mindsets, EQKidz, 3DBear, JHasHeart etc.
SaaS Based HRM Market is Booming Worldwide | CloudPay, Oracle, Perbit Software, IBM

The best Saas HRMS (Human Resource Management Systems) are highly customizable, providing clients with flexible options for implementing design or functional changes without the hefty price tag typically associated with custom development. Some Saas Human Resources vendors have also expanded the functionality of their applications, adding cutting edge features such as workforce analytics, process design control and HR compliance management tools, adding additional value to their Saas Human Resources service offerings. Its focus areas include personnel workforce following, finance, benefits, enlisting and onboarding, preparing, and that's just the beginning.
IoT Technology Market is Expected to Grow to USD 566.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%

According to a research report "IoT Technology Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Node Component (Sensor, Memory Device, Connectivity IC), Solution (Remote Monitoring, Data Management), Platform, Service, End-use Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the IoT technology market is expected to grow from USD 384.5 billion in 2021 to USD 566.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as emergence of 5G communications technology, increasing necessity of data centers due to rising adoption of cloud platforms, growing use of wireless smart sensors and networks, and increased IP address space and better security solutions made available through IPv6.
NOVELIRS Introduces AI-Driven ITSM Tool Mirat

NovelIRS launched MIRAT, its Artificial Intelligence-driven ITSM module, which aims to maximize customers' business value while replacing traditional service management systems. The 14-day free trial version is available on the MIRAT.ai website and mail to sales@mirat.ai for more information. NovelIRS is a young private limited business founded in 2016 to...
MIRAT Delivers the First AI-driven ITSM Solution

Enterprises are undergoing a technological tsunami due to developments such as multi-device IoT, multi-channel, DevOps, AI/ML, multi-cloud, and bots. MIRAT.ai's ITSM suite enables organisations to consolidate their ITSM and ITOM obligations into a single platform, enabling them to deliver exceptional services and user experiences. MIRAT helps IT and business users to break down silos, make more informed decisions, and plan for the service and operations of the future.
Power Play of ITSM-MIRAT's IT service management tools club AI with Affordability

Companies should leverage intelligent information technology asset management tools to allow flexible, intuitive, and easy-to-use products and services at work to deliver an amazing employee experience, particularly to Millennials and Gen Z employees, says Chaitanya Kumar, CEO of MIRAT. In order to make the service management experience, more engaging and boost employee satisfaction, self-service driven by AI chatbots can be used.
Children Tablets Market 2021, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027

A New Market Study, Titled "Children Tablets Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. This report provides in-depth study of 'Children Tablets Market' using SWOT analysis i.e. strength, weakness, opportunity and threat to organization. The Children Tablets Market report also provides an in-depth survey of major market players which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, raw material required, and production. the financial health of the organization.
