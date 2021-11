Offbeat Thought-Process To Turn The Tide In Favor Of Clean Label Enzymes Market

Ready for a familiar scenario? You’re looking for a sweet treat but trying not to splurge on sugar. Candy doesn’t seem like the smartest option, and neither does that ice cream at the back of the freezer. But what if you could trick your body into thinking it got a sugar fix? You whip up a batch of cookies and use stevia in place of sugar. Problem solved. However, there’s evidence to suggest that you might be better off just eating the real deal.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO