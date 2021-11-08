11/8/21 - Person Shot at 1155 Lavista Rd. NE

On Wednesday November 3, 2021, at around 4:20am officers responded to Grady Memorial Hospital on a report of a walk-in patient with a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation found that the patient had been playing video games at 642 Shelton Ave SW when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The patient went to a neighbor and was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The patient was uncooperative with investigators and the investigation is ongoing.
Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators have released surveillance footage related to the homicide at 1080 W. Peachtree Street. The video depicts the suspects’ vehicle and the four suspects related to the case. We are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers. 213121246. On November 8, 2021 at approximately 10:05PM, Atlanta...
Preliminary information: On November 11, 2021 at approximately 7:57PM Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 3350 Mount Gilead Rd. SW. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who sustained apparent gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide Investigators are responding to the scene and will work to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The investigation continues.
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Police Department, the shooting occurred on Oct. 24. Police said the victim was shot in the 1100 block of Arlington Avenue. He was later identified as D’Marquis Bell. Authorities believe they have photos of the suspect from the murder. Please call the Chattanooga...
PHILADELPHIA, PA – On October 29, 2021 at approximately 4:24 pm, the victim, a 26 year-old female, was driving her vehicle south on the unit block of 21st at Market St when an unknown black male operating a silver Dodge Charger bearing a temporary paper tag 3866-761 came in contact with her vehicle.
On Wednesday November 10, 2021, at around 1:00am officers responded to a report of a person shot at 507 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW. On scene officers found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect ran up to the victim and shot him before fleeing on foot. The investigation is continuing.
The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
Preliminary Information: On 11/8/21, around 1:25 am, officers responded to 2674 Macon Dr SW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The male was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no suspect information at this time as investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incidents. The investigation continues.
On Friday November 12, 2021, at around 12:05am officers responded to 325 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW on a report of a person shot. On scene officers found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The preliminary investigation found that the victim was arguing with the suspect at the location and the suspect shot the victim. The investigation is continuing.
On November 3rd, 2021 Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 219 Joseph E Lowery Blvd. SW. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male victim who sustained apparent gunshot wounds. The APD Homicide unit responded to the location and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
PITTSBURG (KPIX 5) — A female suspect with a distinctive facial tattoo was arrested early Friday after investigators say she brazenly strolled up to an idling SUV, jumped inside and drove off with a 1-year-old girl strapped in a car seat in the back.
Officers obtained video surveillance from a Wing Stop security camera of the woman who was described as a white female adult in her 30’s, with medium build and with an unknown tattoo on her face.
Early Friday morning, Pittsburg police received a call from a concerned...
CHICAGO (CBS) — A judge Sunday denied bail for the suspect in a shooting that left a 1-year-old boy with a graze wound last week.
Cor’mari Allen and a 28-year-old man were shot Thursday near 75th and State. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported the toddler suffered a graze wound to the head after being caught in crossfire Thursday at 75th and State. He’s home and expected to make a full recovery, but he will need surgery later this month to remove the bullet fragments from his forehead.
The 28-year-old was inside of a separate vehicle when he was shot in the chest and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
Maalik Lumpkins, 19, was arrested Thursday night and is facing two charges of felony attempted murder. He’s being identified as one of the offenders who was involved in the shooting, according to police.
The 28-year-old victim and Lumpkins both were shot in the chest and critically injured. Lumpkins is due back in court next Friday.
Originally published as a City of Chico press release – “On October 29, 2021, at approximately 6:20 PM, detectives from the Chico Police Department Violence Suppression Unit observed MATHEW SPENCER (41) in front of a residence in the 400 block of Autumn Gold Drive, Chico. SPENCER was subject to (5)...
A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side. About 11:45 a.m., he was in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue, when someone in a passing gray vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he is in good...
One man is dead after he was shot at a party in Miramar early Saturday morning, tried to drive away and crashed into another car, officials said. Miramar police said they responded to a call of shots fired about 2 a.m. at a party at an Airbnb house in the 8600 block of Wilshire Drive. They said the suspect and victim were attending the party. While officers were on their way to the party they ...
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Nov. 14. Police said he was shot at 2100 52nd Street and later died at the hospital. The motive and circumstances surrounding the killing are still under investigation. Authorities have withheld the victim’s identity pending...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is in the hospital after an overnight shooting inside a home in the East Frankford section of Philadelphia, according to police. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Plum Street.
Philadelphia police said a 34-year-old woman was shot in the chest and arm inside the home’s upstairs bedroom. Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS the victim “was with a male friend” inside the room at the time of the shooting. He was gone when authorities arrived.
Multiple adults and the victim’s two children were in the home at the time of the shooting.
The woman is in critical condition but is expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
On Friday November 12, 2021, at around 4:25am officers were dispatched to 100 Peachtree St SW on a report of a person shot. Officers found an adult male at the location with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The preliminary investigation found that the victim was crossing the street when a vehicle drove up and someone inside the vehicle shot the victim.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police responded to a drive-by shooting Sunday evening in northeast Oklahoma City, officials say. According to authorities, officers were called to a drive-by shooting near Northeast 59th Street and North Kelley Avenue. When they arrived, a chase ensued. The pursuit ended near Northeast 50th Street and North...
A youth basketball player in Garden Grove, California, was left with a concussion after an opponent sucker-punched her ― and the injured girl’s mom claimed the attacker’s mother encouraged it. “I want the daughter and the mom held accountable,” Alice Ham told ABC’s Eyewitness News. “Because this type of behavior...
