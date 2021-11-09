High school boys basketball: PCA routs Mt. Olive, improves to 3-2

The Middle School Boys Basketball teams started their regular seasons last week and here is a quick recap of the action…. The 6th grade boys basketball A-team lost to Kouts in their season opener on Thursday November 5th by a score of 34-24. Caleb Gartshore led the Kougars in scoring with 10 points. Also playing well were Logan Hanewich, who scored 6 points, and Max Nannenga who chipped in 4. The B-team won 22-2 in their half game of play. Benji Reeb led the Kougars with 6 points and Brayden Ostapchuk and Garrett Boer each chipped in 4 points. The 6th Grade teams are back in action Thursday November 11th when they travel to Hanover Central and take on the Wildcats for a 5 P.M. start. Nice Effort Kougars!

