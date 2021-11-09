CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Epic Fright – Palm Sized Spiders Poised to Creep into Louisiana

By Bruce Mikells
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just so we have an understanding from the very beginning. I am not an anti-spider kind of person. I think spiders have just as much right on the planet as I do. I don't go out of my way to injure or harm them and I do believe they do more...

GATOR 99.5

Lulu’s Snocones Christmas Tree Cake Shake, Hello Diabetes!

After we sort of just calmed down from the introduction to the new Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream, Lake Charles' very own Lulu's Snocones seems to want to do the most and take it up a notch. You might know the little stand on Country Club Road to make giant snowcones with elaborate toppings, but it seems they are now diversifying into the world of not only food but milkshakes.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

2021 Light Up Contest Rules

2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the “Giveaways”) are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively “Giveaway Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.
HOBBIES
GATOR 99.5

Mattress Mack First Sports Bet at Golden Nugget Lake Charles

Sports betting is here to stay in Louisiana. Both L'Auberge and Golden Nugget have officially started taking sports bets as of this week, and it seems everyone has shown up to get in on the action. The Draft Kings Sportsbook inside of the Golden Nugget is actually currently being housed inside of the property's well-known Blue Martini.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
GATOR 99.5

The Unsettling Truth Why Cats Are Terrified of Cucumbers

Of all of the creatures, the Almighty decided to put on this Earth to roam the grounds at the same time as us humans I'd have to say cats are among the most intriguing. I don't particularly like cats but then again, I don't really dislike them either. I believe I have a very catlike attitude toward cats. Namely, I only mess with them when there is something in it for me. It's the same way your cat feels about you.
ANIMALS
GATOR 99.5

List Of Christmas Events In Southwest Louisiana

Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? Are you ready for some Christmas cheer? If the answer is yes, then we have a huge list of Christmas events going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. Mistletoe and Moss Holiday Market will take place on November 19th through...
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Remember Paw Paw’s Seafood? Take a Look at These Inside Photos

On special Sundays after church, Paw Paw's was the place to go! I can remember walking around the boat in the front wondering how it got there, and exactly how deep was that water it was sitting in. I got brave one time and snuck a stick through the parking lot with me to poke around, but I couldn't get close enough to properly gauge it. Now that it's gone, my mind was blown to know it was just sitting there on the grass in a few inches of water.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
#Spiders#Spider Silk#Spider Web#Epic
GATOR 99.5

Strong Storms Sweeping into Louisiana this Morning

The first of two anticipated cold fronts is pushing its way into Louisiana this morning. Already storms associated with the approaching frontal system have triggered severe weather warnings for some of the parishes in the northwestern corner of the state. However, forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center are not categorizing this frontal passage as a severe weather event.
LOUISIANA STATE
Lifestyle
Animals
Wildlife
Volkswagen
Science
Pets
GATOR 99.5

Odd Travel Tip Says Put a Crayon in Your Wallet – Here’s Why

As humans, we are fans of unique situations. That's why we tune in to watch guys jump motorcycles over canyons, or unknown singers impress the nation with their talents or pudgy but still incredibly talented guys sliding rocks on ice to win a gold medal in the Olympics. We like to see people stepping as far away from the norm as they can possibly step.
TRAVEL
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Pirate Festival Announces Its Return in April 2022

After two years of cancelations, it was almost assumed that we may never see the return of the famed Louisiana Pirate Festival. The 2020 festival was postponed for a few months but ultimately canceled due to COVID-19 at the time. As we rounded the corner into the new year, it looked promising that the festival might return in 2021. The new wave of the virus hit Louisiana and shut the festival down again, along with Mardi Gras.
LOUISIANA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Is Mcalister’s Returning To Lake Charles?

Is Mcalister's returning to Lake Charles again? That seems to be the talk and it seems to be pretty accurate as well. Mcalister's is returning to Lake Charles and honestly, I couldn't be happier. What seemed like a quick exodus from the area a few years ago, that left many including myself without my go-to spot for a quick lunch, and friendly conversations are apparently returning. I think that it is truly time for the return of in my opinion some of the best sweet tea in the area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Sulphur Mourns at the Loss of Local Legend, Shorty Breaux

"A friend to everyone" is the best way to describe Short Breaux. He was a good samaritan to anyone in need whether they are local, or nationwide. In 2012, Shorty collected over 200 quart-sized bags of aluminum can pull tabs to donate to Houston's Ronald McDonald House. Shorty would turn in those tabs to the recycler and donate the money to the charity. Shorty reached out to everyone in the community to collect those pull tabs and in 2013 he beat that 2012 record. Shorty's work didn't stop in 2013, he became even more of a legend as more and more people began to help Shorty by donating pull tabs. As word got out over the years, not only did local individuals help, but bars and even schools got involved to help out Shorty's efforts. It seems as what started as a small effort, turned into a giant uniting of the Sulphur community. Shorty continued his collecting of tabs and would donate to various charities and local fundraisers around the community.
SULPHUR, LA
GATOR 99.5

Judge Bans ‘Elf On The Shelf’ In His County

The Elf on the Shelf has been a welcome tradition for a lot of families throughout the past decade or so. But apparently, the elves' movements have become an unwelcome burden for some parents. So a judge in Cobb County, Georgia named Judge Rob Leonard is offering local parents an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GATOR 99.5

Hurricane Damage Has Brought Changes To Some Polling Locations

With elections in Louisiana being this Tuesday, November 13. One thing you want to be sure of is that the last thing that should be a concern is whether or not you are at the right polling spot. Since last year's Hurricanes, many locations that we have grown accustomed to are no longer feasible for daily traffic, let alone voting.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
ABOUT

Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

