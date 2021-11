This weekend's Mexico City GP could prove to be a deciding factor in the outcome of the 2021 drivers championship, with Red Bull in far superior form over Mercedes who suffered from an early spin for pole sitter Valtteri Bottas. A giant leap toward the title for Max Verstappen and a popular podium for Sergio Perez, then - but who else came out of this weekend on top and which drivers wilted under the pressure?

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO