Instagram to launch content creators subscriptions soon

By Cosmin Vasile
Phone Arena
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram plans to let content creators use a new monetization model in the form of subscriptions soon. The social network recently added in-app purchase options in the United States, which are meant to be used for “Instagram Subscriptions.”. According to...

www.phonearena.com

CNET

Want to delete yourself from the internet? 6 ways to get personal information off the web

If you're reading this, it's highly likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. So, how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting ahold of your info? Short answer: It can't. Unfortunately, you can never completely remove yourself from the internet, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint, which would lower the chances of your personal data getting out there. Here are some ways to do that. We'll update these tips periodically.
Screendaily

Focus on originality, AFM panel tells Spanish, LatAm content creators

Producers of Spanish and Latin American (SPLATAM) content should focus on originality rather than emulation if they want to take advantage of a “revolution” in global demand for their films and series. That was the message from a trio of Latinx executives on a ‘Demystifying the SPLATAM market’ panel at the AFM on Wednesday.
Axios

Social Content Creator

This is not clickbait. We promise. So. You’re a Social Content Creator. Let’s see if we’ve got this right: You move fast. You riff on cultural references and memes that last as long as great sushi. You have a sense of humor. You’re a one-person social machine: you come up with ideas, sell the ideas and execute the ideas. But you also welcome collaboration with other creatives and plussing-up each other’s ideas.
SlashGear

Instagram is down as Twitter Cards launch

It would appear to be a total coincidence that Instagram would announce new Twitter Cards the same day as their service is knocked out for a significant amount of time. The announcement was made by the official Instagram account on Twitter at approximately 12:19 PM central time on November 3, 2021, and according to Down Detector, Instagram issues started at right around 12:30.
dotesports.com

ZooMaa signs with FaZe Clan as content creator

Professional Call of Duty player turned content creator ZooMaa has landed with a new but familiar organization. The 26-year-old has signed with FaZe Clan, he announced today. After being forced into early retirement due to a thumb injury before the 2021 season, ZooMaa turned to content creation as a member of the New York Subliners, focusing more on his stream than ever before. With this focus on content came the creation of The Flank, a live show and podcast dedicated to recapping matches and news within the Call of Duty League.
POPSUGAR

27 Excellent Gifts the Content Creators in Your Life Will Swear By

As a content creator managing a full-fledged Instagram blog with my sister, I've learned that organization is a key ingredient to the success of our business. Behind all the glitz and glam, there's a lot of time spent communicating via email, scheduling photographers or executing photo shoots ourselves, writing long to-do lists, signing contracts, filing expenses, and more. As such, cool tech or a useful tool that helps us achieve our goals is a game changer. Of course, decor pieces that photograph well also help. But as the work can get pretty stressful, often requiring that we be on our phones around the clock, taking breaks or doing other things I love helps me unwind.
cgmagonline.com

Top 10 USB Microphones for Content Creators

The most common setup for the early content creators usually involved an XLR mic, and a mixer with a USB output or some other recording device to plug into. That was a lot of equipment and far too many cables for a newcomer’s small setup. Then a couple of companies released USB microphones to simplify creator’s setups. For a while, that was good enough.
SlashGear

Facebook tests paid subgroups with subscriptions and exclusive content

During its Communities Summit 2021 live-streamed event, Facebook revealed plans to roll out subgroups to its larger Groups platform. With this feature, Groups members will be able to break out into smaller, more niche groups that narrow the scope of what members talk about. This can, for example, be used to talk about a specific novel within a larger Group about books.
Phone Arena

If you don't pause this feature, Google will track your location all of the time

You might think that toggling off "Google Location History" while in your Google account (myactivity.google.com) would stop Google from tracking your movements. Google claims that the information that this feature helps Google provide better service to users by knowing where you are, and where you've been. But Google claims that "Location History" is disabled by default and can only be turned on with the user's permission.
Fox17

Twitter launches subscription service in the US

Twitter launched Twitter Blue in the U.S. Tuesday. It's a $2.99 a month subscription service that allows users to access new features on the social media platform. One of the features includes an "undo" button. "With Undo Tweet, subscribers can preview and perfect Tweets before they are sent," Twitter said...
Phone Arena

To protect its creators, YouTube is hiding the "dislike count" on all videos

Back in 2019, we told you that YouTube was trying to prevent "dislike mobs" from voting down certain clips in order to manipulate the algorithm so that certain videos are viewed fewer times than they might have been seen otherwise. The mobs continue pressing away on the thumbs down button for reasons that have nothing to do with the content of a particular video; their behavior might be due to bad feelings toward a person in the video, or the company that the video promotes.
Longview News-Journal

Insta-worthy: Developing Content That Works for Instagram

Insta-worthy: Developing content that works for Instagram will provide an overview CDC’s Instagram audience demographics, best practices for creating great content and ways to optimize your content based on what works for Instagram. You’ll learn about Instagram’s in-feed features and story options to enhance your Instagram content’s strategy. This video...
ZDNet

Apple launches Apple Business Essentials subscription for SMBs

Apple launched Apple Business Essentials, a subscription service aimed at small businesses with up to 500 employees that combines device management, storage and support. The company has been working on the service for SMBs as it builds out its subscription base. Apple is best known for its consumer services, but SMBs represent a big opportunity for the company to ride shotgun with its large enterprise success.
L.A. Weekly

Momento Puts Earning Power Back in the Hands of Content Creators

Social media allows many online creatives – musicians, artists, writers, and others – to reach new followers. However, getting paid for their talents is still an issue for many creatives, especially those with a smaller fanbase. They can spend hours and hours creating content, but if it doesn’t go viral or they don’t find a sponsor, they don’t make any money off their creativity.
Phone Arena

Netflix Games is now available for iOS and iPadOS

Netflix Games is now available for iOS and iPadOS. The new gaming service was first made available for Android devices, but now Apple users can download Netflix games too. The new service requires a Netflix subscription. The service has five launch games that are already available at the App Store. These are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Card Blast, Shooting Hoops, and Teeter (Up). The recently announced game Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story, which will cost $10 on Switch And PC, will be free for Netflix subscribers.
Ghacks Technology News

Start binge-watching Disney+ content immediately with this 1-month $1.99 subscription

Disney+ is offering a one-month subscription for 1,99€. No plans for the weekend? Subscribe to Disney+ and find a show to binge-watch with your family. Watch movies and TV shows that are exclusively available on Disney+. Shows and movies like Star Wars The Mandalorian, Dopesick, Marvel's Shang-Chi, Free Guy or Black Widow are available exclusively on Disney+.
