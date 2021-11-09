Vigil for SIU student Jacob Jurinek

A 22-year-old university student caught up in the crowd that rushed the stage at a rap concert in Texas last week has died of her injuries, her family said Thursday, raising the death toll from the incident to nine. Bharti Shahani, who attended the Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld Festival with a sister and a cousin, had been comatose and on a ventilator since the tragedy on Friday in Houston. Hundreds of people were injured. "I want my baby back," her crying mother Karishma Shahani told journalists. "I won't be able to live without her." "I think she lost oxygen for 10 minutes one time and seven minutes at another time," the cousin, Mohit Bellani, told the local TV station ABC13.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO