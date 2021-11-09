CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Vigil for SIU student Jacob Jurinek

wpsdlocal6.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents and faculty remember SIU student who died at Astroworld Festival. Southern Illinois University...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

wpsdlocal6.com

SIU student identified as victim in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy

CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University is mourning the loss of a student after the tragedy at the Astroworld Music Festival. Authorities have confirmed a SIU Carbondale student was one of the victims killed Friday night. 20-year-old Jacob "Jake" Jurinek was a junior at SIU studying arts and media. Jurinek's...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

SIU student among eight killed at Houston Music Festival

PUBLIC SAFETY
Travis Scott
CBS Chicago

Franco Patino And Jacob Jurinek, Best Friends From Naperville, Among 8 People Killed During Astroworld Concert

by Marissa Parra, Mugo Odigwe, and Chris Tye CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) – Two college students from Naperville, who had been best friends since they went to elementary school together, were among the eight people killed following a crowd surge at Houston’s Astroworld Festival late Friday. Franco Patino and Jacob Jurinek, both 21, met in grade school in Naperville, and both graduated from Neuqua Valley High School; described by friends and educators alike as “big characters” in a life lived with strong friendships. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports the story behind how they died still doesn’t make sense to many that knew them. “It...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

SIU student killed at concert

Travis Scott to cover funeral costs of Astroworld victims. Among the victims killed was Southern Illinois University Carbondale student Jacob Jurinek, who went by Jake. The 20 year old Naperville native was studying arts and media at SIU.
PUBLIC SAFETY
randolphcountyheraldtribune.com

'They were like brothers': SIU journalism student, his best friend among eight dead at Houston concert

An SIU student and his best friend from childhood were among eight concertgoers killed Friday when a crowd surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott. SIU student Jacob Jurinek and his friend, Franco Patino, both 21 and from suburban Naperville, died during the Astroworld music festival at Houston's NRG Park, their families confirmed Sunday.
NAPERVILLE, IL
#Vigil#Stampede#Astroworld#Siu
wmay.com

SIU-C Student Among Those Killed In Astroworld Concert Tragedy

A Southern Illinois University-Carbondale student has been identified as one of the eight people killed in the crowd surge at last weekend’s Astroworld concert in Houston. 20-year-old Jacob Jurinek was attending the concert with a childhood friend, Franco Patino. Both men were originally from Naperville, and both died when the crowd at the concert surged toward the stage, trapping and crushing people. Jurinek was a journalism major at the school.
CARBONDALE, IL
FOX40

College student is 9th person to die from Astroworld Festival injuries

HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, making her the 9th person to die in a crowd surge after fans pushed toward the stage during a performance by headliner Travis Scott. Bharti Shahani died Wednesday, attorney James Lassiter […]
HOUSTON, TX
WALB 10

ASU holds vigil remembering student hit, killed by city bus

ALBANY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wjhl.com

Jacob Taylor is our Storm Team Student of the Week!

(WJHL)- Every week, News Channel 11 highlights a ‘Storm Team Student of the Week’ with Tyler Allender. This week, Jacob Taylor, a 5th grader at Jonesville Middle School was our Storm Team Student of the Week!. Enter your student’s information HERE for a chance to help Tyler Allender with the...
wpsdlocal6.com

SIU mourning student deaths

SIU cancels Friday classes as community grieves multiple tragic losses. In a letter to students and employees Tuesday, Chancellor Austin A. Lane announced that classes will be canceled Friday, with the exception of classes in the SIU School of Medicine. However, the campus will be open on Friday as the university holds a Salukis Care Day. The day will include a variety of activities centered on self-care.
EDUCATION
AFP

Death toll in Texas concert tragedy rises to nine

A 22-year-old university student caught up in the crowd that rushed the stage at a rap concert in Texas last week has died of her injuries, her family said Thursday, raising the death toll from the incident to nine. Bharti Shahani, who attended the Travis Scott concert at the Astroworld Festival with a sister and a cousin, had been comatose and on a ventilator since the tragedy on Friday in Houston. Hundreds of people were injured. "I want my baby back," her crying mother Karishma Shahani told journalists. "I won't be able to live without her." "I think she lost oxygen for 10 minutes one time and seven minutes at another time," the cousin, Mohit Bellani, told the local TV station ABC13.
TEXAS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

SIU cancels Friday classes as community grieves multiple tragic losses

CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois University at Carbondale has canceled classes for Friday, Nov. 12, as the community continues to mourn the loss of a student killed at the Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday. SIUC student Jacob Jurinek was a 20-year-old junior studying journalism at the university. The Naperville,...
CARBONDALE, IL

