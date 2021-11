Blockchain ecosystem FreeTON DeFi Alliance has announced its partnership with the Kerala Blockchain Academy and Blockchain Centre India to help boost awareness and participation in the Next Top TON startup competition. This one of a kind contest allows developers from around the world to take part in a virtual hackathon and other activities. Both KBA and Blockchain Centre India are well-known groups in India advocating the use of blockchain tech.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO