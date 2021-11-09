Target’s List of the Must-Have Toys for Christmas 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have a LEGO lover in your life — or you can’t get enough brick-building or Lego-adjacent merchandise yourself — then today might feel like the holidays came a little early. That’s because Target released the official lookbook for their limited-edition LEGO Collection, which includes nearly 300 items across the categories of home decor, pet products, apparel, accessories, and, of course, toys and gifts. Cheery, bold colors and brick-inspired patterns tie each of the pieces together, and in terms of inclusivity, the collection features a wide range of sizes for clothing as well as adaptive and sensory-friendly offerings for kids and babies.
Comments / 0