Do you remember holidays with your Grandparents? I sure do. I remember my Grandpa Harry and Grandma Irene, (who I lovingly called "Gramma Reen,) coming over to our house on Christmas Eve every year. They would sit on the couch and watch my little brother and me unwrap presents. I remember the smiles on their faces and jumping up into their arms or lap for a hug. I couldn't imagine my world without them in it during the holidays. I loved to watch them unwrap gifts from us too, because of the excitement and joy that I felt as a child, I was sure they felt as well.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO