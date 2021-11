A self-described “professional commentator” for far-right network Real America’s Voice has testified in the double homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois teenager who drove across state lines to Kenosha, Wisconsin where he killed two men and injured another during protests against police violence last year.The judge in the trial has prohibited the use of the term “victims” to describe the people Mr Rittenhouse killed but has allowed the use of charged terms like “rioters” and “looters” to describe the aftermath of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020.Defence witness Drew Hernandez, who was not working for Real...

