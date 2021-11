The SEC continues its rejection of applications for bitcoin spot ETFs, even as enthusiasm around the futures ETF thrives. The SEC has rejected an application by VanEck, made in Dec. 2020, for a bitcoin spot ETF to trade on Cboe Global Markets Inc. Nov. 14, 2021, was the SEC’s deadline for approving a VanEck spot bitcoin Exchange Traded Fund. Many crypto enthusiasts had hoped that the path to the spot ETF would have been paved by the approval of a bitcoin futures ETF in October 2021, while pessimists don’t believe a spot ETF approval would be approved any time before 2022, and even beyond 2022.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO