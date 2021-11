Sometime things go bump in the night and sometimes those things are us. When that happens, we’ve got one thing to say: “Thank you, health care workers.”. We all owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who works in health care right now, especially those who choose to work the night shifts in emergency rooms, urgent care centers and the hospital. We can’t always plan when we’ll need their help but when we do, we’re lucky to have their professionalism and compassion to see us through.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 9 DAYS AGO