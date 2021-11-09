CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

The Old Country Store In Mississippi Claims To Have The World's Best Fried Chicken

By Jessica Wick
Only In Mississippi
Only In Mississippi
 4 days ago

It’s no secret that Mississippi has some of the best fried chicken on the planet. But even in a state full of tasty fried options, some places simply stand out in the crowd. And allegedly, the world’s best fried chicken doesn’t come from a chain restaurant or even a bustling, well-known spot — it comes from a 130-year-old country store. The Old Country Store in Lorman claims the title of the Best Fried Chicken in the world, and most people who try it happen to agree.

You'll find the Old Country Store on Highway 61 between Fayette and Port Gibson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M61nU_0cqxgozw00
Michael N / TripAdvisor
With a population of 1,800, Lorman is the definition of a small town, and this place is its main attraction.

The Old Country Store used to sell everything from sugar and spices to hardware and home goods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3u20_0cqxgozw00
girlcarbuilder / TripAdvisor
But these days, it's all about the food.

The fried chicken here is out of this world, and everyone in Mississippi knows it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrUHW_0cqxgozw00
Old Country Store. Lorman MS / Facebook
People drive for hours to sink their teeth into this delicious chicken.

Arthur Davis, otherwise known as Mr. D, was retired at 50 and living a comfortable life in Florida with his wife when his sons received full academic scholarships to Alcorn State University.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFlrb_0cqxgozw00
Holland_Fanatic / TripAdvisor
The young men needed a car. Mr. D drove it to them, and he and his wife have been in Lorman ever since. Fortunately, upon moving here, Mr. D decided to bless us all with his grandmama's fried chicken recipe.

Fried chicken may be a common food, especially in the South, but this is an uncommonly good recipe -- and it wasn't long before word got around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtIIN_0cqxgozw00
OnTheRoadAgain38654 / TripAdvisor
The Old Country Store has been featured on the Food Network as well as Walt Grayson’s ‘"Focused on Mississippi."

Every day from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mr. D. and his team offer quite the buffet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SznW0_0cqxgozw00
Old Country Store. Lorman MS / Facebook
The fried chicken is certainly the main attraction, but when you go, make sure to save room for all the tasty sides as well.

Sadly, it isn't possible to eat all the fried chicken in the world, so we'll never really know if the Old Country Store serves the best.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sF1MM_0cqxgozw00
Old Country Store. Lorman MS / Facebook
But we do know that people have traveled from as far as New York City to try it, so it's certainly a top contender.

Have you ever had Mr. D’s fried chicken at the Old Country Store ?

The post The Old Country Store In Mississippi Claims To Have The World’s Best Fried Chicken appeared first on Only In Your State .

