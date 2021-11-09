The Old Country Store In Mississippi Claims To Have The World’s Best Fried Chicken

It’s no secret that Mississippi has some of the best fried chicken on the planet. But even in a state full of tasty fried options, some places simply stand out in the crowd. And allegedly, the world’s best fried chicken doesn’t come from a chain restaurant or even a bustling, well-known spot — it comes from a 130-year-old country store. The Old Country Store in Lorman claims the title of the Best Fried Chicken in the world, and most people who try it happen to agree.

You'll find the Old Country Store on Highway 61 between Fayette and Port Gibson.

The Old Country Store used to sell everything from sugar and spices to hardware and home goods.

The fried chicken here is out of this world, and everyone in Mississippi knows it.

Arthur Davis, otherwise known as Mr. D, was retired at 50 and living a comfortable life in Florida with his wife when his sons received full academic scholarships to Alcorn State University.

Fried chicken may be a common food, especially in the South, but this is an uncommonly good recipe -- and it wasn't long before word got around.

Every day from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Mr. D. and his team offer quite the buffet.

Sadly, it isn't possible to eat all the fried chicken in the world, so we'll never really know if the Old Country Store serves the best.

With a population of 1,800, Lorman is the definition of a small town, and this place is its main attraction.But these days, it's all about the food.People drive for hours to sink their teeth into this delicious chicken.The young men needed a car. Mr. D drove it to them, and he and his wife have been in Lorman ever since. Fortunately, upon moving here, Mr. D decided to bless us all with his grandmama's fried chicken recipe.The Old Country Store has been featured on the Food Network as well as Walt Grayson’s ‘"Focused on Mississippi."The fried chicken is certainly the main attraction, but when you go, make sure to save room for all the tasty sides as well.But we do know that people have traveled from as far as New York City to try it, so it's certainly a top contender.

Have you ever had Mr. D’s fried chicken at the Old Country Store ?

