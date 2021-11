Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti will face Australian James Duckworth in the second round of the 2021 Paris Masters. 29 year-old James Duckworth is currently the world no. 55. Last month, he had attained the 51st spot on the ATP rankings, which was a career best. He has 45-72 career win-loss record, with no title wins so far. His best performance in a grand slam came at the Wimbledon this year, when he Sam Querrey to reach the third round. He last appeared in the St Petersburg Open, losing to Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round.

