ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

S.Africa's Telkom Weighs Options to Boost Tech Division

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa's Telkom is considering options to boost its technology division, including a partnership or acquisition, it said on Tuesday, after weaker-than-expected results at the company's mobile business hit its shares. Telkom's technology division, part of its BCX unit, offers information and communication technology services such as...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

S.Africa's MTN exits Yemen in Middle East pull-out plan

Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group Ltd (MTNJ.J) said on Thursday it would exit Yemen, as the largest African mobile operator pursues its strategy to leave the Middle East and focus on its core operations in the continent. MTN said it would transfer its stake to a unit...
ECONOMY
Light Reading

Telkom SA builds Africa's Top VoLTE network based on Single Voice Core

As of Nov 2021, Telkom VoLTE users in South Africa have reached 4.6M, becoming the largest VoLTE service provider in Africa. Telkom serves 16M mobile users, and launched VoLTE in 2018 and 5G NSA in 2020 respectively. Regarding voice services, Telkom focuses on VoLTE services. In order to develop VoLTE, Telkom orchestrated a holistic KPI system and optimization plan, which has been proven to improve the VoLTE user experience significantly. Through intelligent identification of VoLTE users and auto-provisioning, Telkom saves users the steps to activate VoLTE services. In addition, Telkom cooperated with Apple, Samsung, OPPO and other handset manufacturers to turn on the terminal VoLTE switch by default. With above measures, the number of Telkom VoLTE subscribers has increased by over 3M in last one year. The rapid development of VoLTE enables Telkom to re-farm 2G/3G spectrum for the development of 4G and 5G.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

World Bank Group's IFC Partners With South African Tech Group to Boost Digital Infrastructure

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation (IFC) has partnered with South Africa's Liquid Intelligent Technologies to expand data centre capacity and roll out fibre-optic cable on the continent, the groups said in a joint statement on Monday. The link-up with Liquid Intelligent Technologies, formally Liquid Telecom,...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Liquid Eyes Africa’s Largest Tech Markets After $250-Million Boost from IFC

ITNewsAfrica - The World Bank Group’s International Finance Corporation (IFC) has announced a new partnership with South African tech group Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) to expand data center capacity and the rollout of fiber-optic cable across the continent. IFC’s equity and debt investments in Liquid, which to date total approximately...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Cloud Computing#Mobile Data#Johannesburg#Reuters#Bcx#Heps
US News and World Report

U.S., Malaysia to Sign Cooperation Deal on Supply Chain Improvements

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The United States and Malaysia plan to sign a cooperation agreement by early next year towards improving transparency, resilience and security in the semiconductor and manufacturing sector supply chains, the two countries said on Thursday. It comes as Malaysia seeks to tackle a shortage in semiconductor...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

UK's National Grid Lifts Outlook as Norway Power Link Provides Boost

(Reuters) -Britain's National Grid said on Thursday it is expecting its annual earnings growth to beat its forecasts, as the company benefits from an early commissioning of the North Sea Link electricity interconnector between Britain and Norway. Annual underlying earnings per share growth would come in "significantly above" the top...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

UAE Says It Signs Agreements Worth Around $6.1 Billion During Dubai Airshow So Far

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates signed 23 agreements with local and international companies worth around 22.5 billion dirhams ($6.1 billion) during the first four days of the Dubai Airshow, the Ministry of Defence said on its official Twitter account on Thursday. (Reporting by Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Lina...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Front Office Sports

Unity to Buy Weta Digital’s Tech Division for $1.6 Billion

Unity Software, a 3D game-development platform, has agreed to acquire Weta Digital’s technology division for $1.6 billion in cash and stock. A visual effects studio founded by “The Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, Weta Digital offers dozens of tools that Unity will leverage to create characters and settings across digital industries, including video games.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Kenya's Telkom Inks $100M Deal with Ericsson & NEC XON to Expand Mobile Network

Kenya's Telkom has signed a US$ 100 million deal with Ericsson and systems integrator NEC XON to add an additional 2,000 sites onto Telkom’s network, by 2023. The nationwide rollout, is part of Telkom’s long-term network expansion strategy, announced in August last year, when it underwent a strategic reorganisation to address the digital transformation being witnessed, as well as lay the groundwork towards the company’s long-term goal to become the technology partner of choice in Kenya and the region.
BUSINESS
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
moneyweek.com

The most important price in the world is rising – investors beware

There has been a fundamental shift in the investment landscape, a shift that has meant making money these past few months has become that much harder. It explains the slowdown in commodities, the general choppiness and lack of clear trend elsewhere. It perhaps also explains some of the price action we have seen in bitcoin and ethereum.
MARKETS
Washington Post

South Korea loosened covid rules after massive vaccine uptake. Now cases and hospitalizations are surging.

SEOUL — Less than three weeks after South Korea relaxed pandemic restrictions under a new living-with-covid policy, the country is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the country reported a record 522 coronavirus patients hospitalized with moderate to serious symptoms requiring intensive care, intubation or oxygen to help with breathing. It tallied 3,187 new infections the same day, the second-highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy