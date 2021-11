Previously, Target announced it would be offering an exclusive journal as a bonus with all pre-orders placed for the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Double Pack. Unfortunately, that bonus seems to have been cancelled for some. Thanks to @Wario64 and @GamerTank117, we now know that some people are receiving notices from Target stating that the journal bonus has been cancelled “due to supply chain challenges and delays” and will be replaced with a $20 Target eGift card. Those receiving the message will have their gift cards arrive in their email inboxes within 24 hours.

SHOPPING ・ 10 DAYS AGO